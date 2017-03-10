Ideal Power to Present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference on March 15, 2017

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 10, 2017) - Ideal Power Inc. ( NASDAQ : IPWR), a developer of innovative power conversion technologies, has been invited to present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference being held on March 12-15, 2017 at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California.

Ideal Power CFO Tim Burns is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 15 at 11:30 a.m. Pacific time, and will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power management, please contact your ROTH representative at 1-800-933-6830 or via email at conference@roth.com. You may also email your request to IPWR@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About the 29th Annual ROTH Conference

The annual ROTH conference is one of the largest of its kind in the U.S. Following the success of previous years' events, the ROTH Conference, with close to 500 participating companies and over 4,000 attendees, will feature presentations from hundreds of public and private companies in a variety of sectors. Institutional investors, private equity investors, VCs, company executives and service providers working in the small and mid-cap space attend the conference. For more about ROTH Capital Partners and the 29th Annual ROTH Conference, visit www.roth.com.