IDENTIFIED. The Customer Identity Conference, founded by Gigya, announces dynamic lineup of keynotes and speakers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - IDENTIFIED. The Customer Identity Conference, founded by Gigya, today announced a dynamic lineup of keynotes and speakers who will present innovative ideas and actionable best practices at the event on 6th June at 8 Northumberland Avenue, a historic venue just steps from London's Trafalgar Square.

IDENTIFIED (www.identifiedconference.com) is the first conference dedicated to customer identity and the business imperative of turning anonymous online visitors into known, loyal customers. With three keynote addresses and more than a dozen speakers, IDENTIFIED will explore how customer identity is the key to providing the personalised experience that's at the heart of any digital transformation, while maintaining compliance with data privacy and protection requirements.

The keynote speakers are:

Fatemeh Khatibloo, a leading privacy analyst at Forrester Research, who will explain how the power of trust and respect for consumer privacy rights can deepen customer engagement.

Patrick Salyer, chief executive officer of Gigya, who will go through five megatrends driving changes in customer identity and access management (CIAM), including how CIAM is becoming a central component of the marketing technology stack and how organisations can build better customer relationships through progressive identity.

Baroness Karren Brady, the "first lady of football" and chief executive officer of West Ham United Football Club, who will give the closing keynote.

Other speakers at IDENTIFIED include Karsten Kinast of the research firm KuppingerCole, an expert on the European Union's upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and marketing practitioners from leading brands including ASOS, Bayer, FranklinCovey, Nestle, Provident Financial Group, Softonic, STV and Unibail Rodamco.

"Customer identity management is increasingly recognised as critical to solving big marketing challenges such as deepening online relationships, protecting customer data, and giving consumers control over their privacy," said Gigya CEO Salyer. "As the founder of IDENTIFIED, Gigya is honoured to have so many thought leaders and marketing influencers presenting at an event that will dive deeply into these topics, delivering new information and ideas that will give attendees an unfair advantage over their competition."

