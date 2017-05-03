Identillect Announces New Development Manager Ken Gertsen as Part of Aggressive Company Expansion

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX VENTURE:ID)(OTCQB:IDTLF), a leading provider of SaaS email security today announces the appointment of Ken Gertsen to Product Manager. In this key role, Mr. Gertsen, will be responsible for leading the product development and integration and increasing the rate at which features come to market and new products are integrated.

"Ken is a proven technology leader with greater than 20 years of experience providing elite technical expertise with impactful contribution to sales," said Einar Mykletun, CTO of Identillect. Todd Sexton Identillect CEO states, "As Identillect expands its features and product offering, Ken's expertise comes as a welcomed and much needed addition. Ken's expansive background in software development and technology will prove to be a valuable asset."

Ken Gertsen joins Identillect from Quest Software (a Dell acquisition) where he worked for over 11 years. He was the initial UI designer and developer for a team creating a new, SaaS based email migration application. After being promoted to engineer manager in 2013, he led the team to win the Gold Stevie® Award in 2014 for "New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Systems Management Solution" from The American Business Awards. The following year, the same product was awarded the Bronze Stevie® Award in the same category for their 2014 release. Microsoft selected his email migration application for their Office 365 Onboarding Center to migrate customers' email assets from Gmail or IBM Lotus® Notes to Office 365.

Ken Gertsen stated, "I am excited to join the Identillect team. The need for security is in significant demand due to an increasing number of data breaches and advancement in regulations; technology is often the only barrier we have between business and data breaches."

