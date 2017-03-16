Identillect Announces New Vice President of Sales Mike Rogan as Part of Aggressive Sales Expansion

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX VENTURE:ID) (OTCQB:IDTLF), a leading provider of SaaS email security today announces the appointment of Mike Rogan to Vice President of Sales. In this key role, Mr. Rogan, will be responsible for leading and executing Identillect's global sales strategy, marketing and reseller business development program.

"Mike is a proven sales leader with extensive experience delivering high impact results for a number of SaaS companies," said Todd Sexton, CEO of Identillect. "As Identillect expands its reach into a wider range of regulated industries requiring cybersecurity services, Mike's diverse sales and technology background will prove to be a valuable asset."

With a proven track record of consistently driving and exceeding revenue objectives, Mr. Rogan brings a broad range of experience to Identillect, including delivering high impact results for various technology companies including Mindshift Technologies (a Ricoh company), Verizon Business, and Tata Communications (formerly Teleglobe). Mike has a broad technical background and has built several successful go to market, executable frameworks for sales organizations on a regional and national level. He has an in depth understanding of Saas, Iaas, PaaS, Cybersecurity, Managed IT Services, Cloud and Infrastructure Management, Telecommunications, and Wireless technologies. Mike holds a B.A. in Communications from California State University, Fullerton.

Mike Rogan stated, "I am proud to be joining Identillect Technologies during such an exciting time of growth and increased demand for their security services in today's heavily regulated marketplace; never before has the need for truly user friendly security services like Identillect's Delivery Trust been more apparent. I am eager to assist in cultivating continued success and growth within Identillect."

The Company has also announced the grant of 150,000 stock options, exercisable at twelve and a half cents per share, for a period of five years.

About Identillect

Identillect (TSX VENTURE:ID) (OTCQB:IDTLF) is a leading provider of proprietary email encryption services. Identillect's Delivery Trust™ email security technology platform empowers individuals and businesses of all sizes a cost effective way to create a more secure digital environment and protect against cyber security risks. Delivery Trust™ is the industries simplest plug and play security solution with a broad range of features including; state of the art encryption technology, restricting email forwarding and printing, receipt confirmation, limiting time available to view, and retracting sent emails. Delivery Trust™ is available for iPhone®, iPad®, Android, Windows and Mac PC's and Laptops and the web's most popular email platforms. Since commercializing the product, Identillect has quickly grown its subscriber base and is becoming recognized in the security industry as a top e-mail security provider. To get more information, visit www.identillect.com; follow us on Twitter @IdentillectTech or on Facebook @identillecttechnologies.

