Identillect Announces Trading on the OTCQB as Part of Its Market Expansion

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX VENTURE:ID)(OTCQB:IDTLF), a leading provider of SaaS email security today is pleased to announce its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "IDTLF ".

Admission to the OTCQB market is part of Identillect's strategy to introduce the Company to a more comprehensive international audience, said Todd Sexton, CEO of Identillect. "We feel trading on the OTCQB will increase our visibility to American investors which is where a large majority of our consumers are based, and where the greatest awareness of cyber security threats exists."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Identillect also continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under its existing symbol "ID".

About Identillect

Identillect (TSX VENTURE:ID)(OTCQB:IDTLF) is a leading provider of proprietary email encryption services. Identillect's Delivery Trust™ email security technology platform empowers individuals and businesses of all sizes a cost effective way to create a more secure digital environment and protect against cyber security risks. Delivery Trust™ is the industries simplest plug and play security solution with a broad range of features including; state of the art encryption technology, restricting email forwarding and printing, receipt confirmation, limiting time available to view, and retracting sent emails. Delivery Trust™ is available for iPhone®, iPad®, Android, Windows and Mac PC's and Laptops and the web's most popular email platforms. Since commercializing the product, Identillect has quickly grown its subscriber base and is becoming recognized in the security industry as a top e-mail security provider. To get more information, visit www.identillect.com; follow us on Twitter @IdentillectTech or on Facebook @identillecttechnologies.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.