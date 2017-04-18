Identillect to Offer a Suite of Cyber-Security Compliance Tools to NAPA Members

Delivery Trust Email Encryption Service Provides Businesses the Most Effective and Economical Way to Ensure HIPAA Compliance communication

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX VENTURE:ID)(OTCQB:IDTLF), a trusted leading provider of SaaS email security today announced a new service collaboration with the National Association of Professional Agents ("NAPA"), providing NAPA members access to the Company's suite of compliance tools, including the Identillect Delivery Trust™ email encryption service. These security solutions are designed to respond to agents need to successfully ensure or improve their HIPAA compliance. The requirement to be compliant with HIPAA is critical in the prevention of a data breach and HIPAA fines.

NAPA founder, Lou Marinaccio states, "NAPA assists over 100,000 insurance agents across the U.S. with all facets of their business. We are proud to be working with Identillect's security platform to provide another benefit to our members, while increasing their level of HIPAA compliance."

"Identillect offers an array of secure, convenient and easy-to-use solutions which ensure regulatory compliance and provide the flexibility to adapt to ever-changing business needs," said Todd Sexton, Identillect CEO. "This collaboration is about assisting NAPA members in delivering best-of-breed solutions in the area of HIPAA. Due to the fact customer's only pay a flat subscription fee per user, the cost can be significantly lower than similar services. Many organizations can leverage their operating expense budget versus capital expenditures. NAPA members can also get their first 60 days free."

Delivery Trust™ is an email encryption solution being deployed by small businesses and enterprises at a monthly subscription fee. The multiplatform software is available for Gmail, Outlook, Microsoft 365, and web/mobile access making it a very simple solution for businesses with varying email platforms to use.

About NAPA

Since 1989, NAPA has offered access to a broad portfolio of insurance products and professional services including Errors & Omissions, Life, Health and dozens of ancillary offerings to over 100,000 NAPA Members nationwide. Many of the most prominent insurance and financial companies in the industry utilize NAPA as their voluntary benefits provider. NAPA specializes in building custom company-sponsored E&O and benefit programs tailored to meet the unique needs of a sponsoring companies' distribution force. Visit http://www.napa-benefits.org to learn more.

About Identillect

Identillect (TSX VENTURE:ID)(OTCQB:IDTLF) is a leading provider of proprietary email encryption services. Identillect's Delivery Trust™ email security technology platform empowers individuals and businesses of all sizes a cost effective way to create a more secure digital environment and protect against cyber security risks. Delivery Trust™ is the industries simplest plug and play security solution with a broad range of features including; state of the art encryption technology, restricting email forwarding and printing, receipt confirmation, limiting time available to view, and retracting sent emails. Delivery Trust™ is available for iPhone®, iPad®, Android, Windows and Mac PCs and Laptops and the web's most popular email platforms. Since commercializing the product, Identillect has quickly grown its subscriber base and is becoming recognized in the security industry as a top e-mail security provider. To get more information, visit www.identillect.com; follow us on Twitter @IdentillectTech or on Facebook @identillecttechnologies.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.