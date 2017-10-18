IDG Names Kumaran Ramanathan President of IDG Communications

Michael Friedenberg Announces Departure After 12 Years at IDG

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - International Data Group, Inc. (IDG) announced today that based on Michael Friedenberg's decision to step down from his role as CEO of IDG Communications, it has appointed Kumaran Ramanathan (Ram) as President of IDG Communications, Inc. effective October 18, 2017. Ram will oversee IDG's media, data and marketing services operations in 147 countries.

Mr. Friedenberg led the successful transformation of IDG Communications to a modern media, data and services company. Under his leadership, the company moved from a radically decentralized company to a global powerhouse, launching demand generation and marketing services platforms, an innovative editorial strategy, a global brand relaunch, new go-to-market structure, and worldwide events and product launches.

Brett Liu, Director China Oceanwide and President IDG said, "We are excited to have Ram lead IDG Communications. His 9 years at IDG have been highlighted by strong strategic and operational excellence. Ram's unique experience leading IDG Global Services, an umbrella group that comprises IDG Global Solutions, IDG Strategic Marketing Services, International Licensing and the U.S. Corporate Sales team make him well suited to take IDG Communications to the next level of growth. With over 27 years of industry experience, Ram has held senior leadership positions at CMP Media, VNU Business Media and Incisive Media before re-joining IDG in October 2010."

Mr. Ramanathan said, "I am honored by today's announcement. I was fortunate to have worked with Michael for many years as he led the company through the unexpected passing of our Founder Pat McGovern and transformed the company to become the world's largest technology media, data and marketing services company. I'm excited to work with our customers, employees, China Oceanwide, and the IDG Board of Directors to drive the next phase of IDG's growth."

"The timing was right for me to step down from this position, given IDG's overall health, strong leadership team and a desire to be closer to my family," Mr. Friedenberg said. "IDG has a very bright future ahead thanks to the talent, passion, and commitment to excellence of our employees around the world, coupled with the incredible leadership and financial resources that China Oceanwide offers."

Mr. Liu added "The Board is confident that our strong management team, together with Ram and all of IDG's employees will continue our legacy of deep customer relationships and helping our global audience make the smartest technology purchasing decisions. As IDG's founder Pat McGovern often said, I am confident that for IDG 'the best is yet to come'."

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. IDG Communications is the world's largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, PCWorld® and Macworld®, engage the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape. Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients' success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers' global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers results and wins awards. IDG is the #1 tech media company in the world, per comScore.*

*Source: comScore Media Metrix, Desktop Unique Visitors, Worldwide, January 2017

About China Oceanwide

China Oceanwide is a privately held multi-billion dollar international conglomerate founded by Chairman Zhiqiang Lu. Headquartered in Beijing, China, China Oceanwide's well-established and diversified businesses include operations in financial services, real estate assets, media, technology and strategic investment, with more than 12,000 employees globally.

China Oceanwide is the controlling shareholder of the Shenzhen-listed Oceanwide Holdings Co., Ltd. and Minsheng Holdings Co. Ltd.; the Hong Kong-listed China Oceanwide Holdings Limited and China Oceanwide International Financial Limited; the privately-held Minsheng Securities, Minsheng Trust, and Asia-Pacific Property & Casualty Insurance; and it is the single largest shareholder of Australia-listed CuDECO Ltd. China Oceanwide also is a significant investor in Shanghai-listed China Minsheng Bank. In the United States, China Oceanwide has real estate investments in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Hawaii.

Additional information about IDG, a privately held company, is available at http://www.idg.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/18/11G146689/Images/Kumaran_Ramanathan_(002)-6b504ca85860bcc69dfb6faa3a60261b.jpg