iDirect Government Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Customer-Centric Approach Brings Innovation to Company's SATCOM Portfolio

HERNDON, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - In 2007, iDirect Government (iDirectGov) was established as a wholly owned subsidiary of VT iDirect, which set the groundwork for the company to better serve its U.S. government customers. Ten years later, iDirectGov has become a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government.

Highlights of the company's 10 years include:

2007 - After five years as the Federal Group within VT, IDirect, iDirectGov becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of VT iDirect and launches the e800, the first satellite router of its Evolution product line.

2008 - iDirectGov places its first subject matter expert onsite at a government location to support and ensure network efficiency.

2009 - iDirectGov opens its Technical Assistance Center to provide 24/7/365 support to U.S. government customers.

2010 - iDirectGov is awarded a proxy agreement by the U.S. government. By obtaining this status, iDirectGov is able to obtain a Top Secret Facility Clearance.

2011 - iDirectGov, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and the U.S. Air Force successfully tests high-speed video, voice and data transmissions for U.S. military aircraft on the move. This successful test sets the groundwork for future iDirectGov airborne SATCOM solutions.

2012 - iDirectGov is named to Defense Systems "Super 75" ranking of leading military contractors. The Super 75 recognizes innovative and agile companies operating in the net-centric battlespace.

2013 - iDirectGov invests in product development engineers to speed innovation and develop specialized market solutions for the Department of Defense and civilian agencies. The team is established to develop next-generation products to meet demand for smaller, faster and more powerful mobile and portable devices

2014 - iDirectGov is selected to operate the Army Distance Learning Network, allowing the Army to provide anywhere access to relevant tailored training and education to soldiers, leaders and Army civilians.

2015 - FEMA selects iDirectGov's network to be the backbone of its disaster response system -- providing all 50 states with vital emergency communications in the event of a natural disaster, terrorist attack or man-made event.

2016 - iDirectGov introduces its fastest, most efficient family of satellite routers, the 9-Series. Featuring extended frequency ranges, which allow users to access the Wideband Global Satellite (WGS) constellation, as well as High Throughput Satellites (HTS), the 9-Series supports the ability to receive multiprotocol encapsulation (MPE) broadcasts. For secure traffic, the 9-Series will support both one-way and two-way TRANSEC and be certified at FIPS140-2 Level 3.

2017 - In its 10th year, iDirectGov introduces the 9-Series Airborne Satellite Routers, providing enhanced functionality in a variety of form factors, enabling government organizations to use the best options for their military missions. Whether coordinating with ground elements, transmitting high-definition intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) video or conducting in-flight mission planning, the 9-Series airborne product line is fast, secure and efficient.

"In our 10 years, iDirectGov has built power, speed and efficiency into our satellite communications portfolio of hubs, routers and network management software to support our troops wherever they are in the world," said John Ratigan, president of iDirect Government.

"By providing the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform, iDirectGov has rapidly become the technology provider of choice for military and government-driven mission-critical applications. As we celebrate a decade of innovation," Ratigan said, "we acknowledge the contributions of our team of experts, the success of our customer-centric approach and our proven product portfolio."

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of VT iDirect, Inc., delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government's advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response. Building on more than 15 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government is headquartered in Herndon, Va.

For more information, please visit http://www.idirectgov.com/.