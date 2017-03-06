iDirect Government Unveils 9-Series Airborne Satellite Remote with Enhanced Features

New Remote Delivers Advanced Capabilities, Gives Users Flexibility for Missions

HERNDON, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, today unveils its high-speed 9-Series Airborne Satellite Remotes providing enhanced functionality in a variety of form factors, enabling government organizations to utilize the best options for their military missions. iDirectGov will showcase the remotes in the company's booth, No. 901, during SATELLITE 2017, which runs today through March 9 in Washington, D.C.

Whether coordinating with ground elements, transmitting high-definition intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) video or conducting inflight mission planning, the 9-Series airborne product line is fast, secure and efficient. The 9-Series, which includes the 980 Airborne Satellite Router Board, the 9800 AE (ARINC 600 enclosure) and the 9800 AR (1RU enclosure), delivers as much as 45 Msps downstream and as much as 29 Msps upstream. These products incorporate transmission security (TRANSEC), designed to meet Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Level 3 and AES 256-bit link encryption standards.

The Airborne Satellite Routers are compatible beginning with iDirect Evolution and Velocity 1.3. They incorporate the OpenAMIP standard, which gives users the ability to select a variety of airborne antenna systems for their missions.

"The 9-Series airborne product line features added security, power, speed and flexibility which enables routers flying at altitudes as high as 55,000 feet to not miss a beat in supporting government airborne operations," said John Ratigan, president of iDirect Government. "Geographically, these products can work anywhere in the world and bring enhanced features to warfighters, wherever they are deployed and for whatever communications missions they are engaged in. We are excited to offer this upgrade to our military and government customers."

The Airborne Satellite Routers range from 3 pounds to 17 pounds and encompass dimensions ranging from 4.88 inches wide, 15.03 inches deep and 7.62 inches tall to 19 inches wide, 21 inches deep and 1.73 inches tall. Additional features include:

Dual demodulators for make-before-break connectivity

TRANSEC zeroize capability

Built-in automatic uplink power

Frequency and timing control

Over-the-Air Security X.509 authentication

Open antenna modem interface protocol (OpenAMIP)

Ultra-high-speed communications on the move





About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of VT iDirect, Inc., delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government's advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response. Building on more than 15 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government is headquartered in Herndon, Va.

