IDM Mining Announces Key Milestone Reached in the Environmental Assessment of the Red Mountain Underground Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - IDM Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:IDM) ("IDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Environmental Assessment Office ("EAO"), with the support of provincial, federal, Aboriginal, and regional authorities, have approved and finalized the Application Information Requirements (AIR) for the proposed Red Mountain Underground Gold Project (the "Red Mountain Project"), located east of Stewart, BC.

The AIR sets out detailed guidelines for information to be included in IDM's Application for an Environmental Assessment Certificate / Environmental Impact Statement (the "Application/EIS"). This milestone is the last significant step prior to submission of the Application to the EAO and Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency ("CEAA"). The Application is scheduled to be submitted by IDM in Q2 2017. If the Application is determined by the EAO to include the information set out in the AIR, the legislated 180-day review period of the Application will begin.

In parallel with the preparation of the Project's Application/EIS, the Company is working on a Feasibility Study of the Red Mountain Project. The study is being led by JDS Energy and Mining Inc. and is supported by a number of specialist engineering firms. The Feasibility Study remains on track for completion in Q2 2017.

The approval of the AIR follows several months of public engagement, technical review, and consultation, including: a public open house in Stewart, a public comment period, community open houses in the Nisga'a Villages of Gitlaxt'aamiks and Gitwinksihlkw, and several focused, technical discussions with Nisga'a Nation representatives and consultants.

"This is a key step in the environmental assessment of the Red Mountain Project," said Michael McPhie, Executive Chairman of IDM. "We are very happy with our progress in advancing this aspect of the Project in a timely and efficient manner. We want to acknowledge the good work and professionalism of the BC EAO representatives, the BC EAO-led Advisory Working Group members, and Nisga'a Nation who have all facilitated the completion of this key step in the process. The environmental assessment and permitting timeline for the Red Mountain Project remains fully on track, and we look forward to submitting the Application/EIS later this spring. We are now able to focus our efforts on the development of the Application/EIS with the confidence that the information we will be providing will be satisfactory and anticipated by regulators and Nisga'a Nation."

A copy of the AIR document can be found on BC EAO's Project Information and Collaboration web site:

https://projects.eao.gov.bc.ca/p/red-mountain-underground-gold/detail

ABOUT IDM MINING LTD.

IDM Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The Company's current exploration and development activities are focused on precious metals in British Columbia with a primary focus on the high grade underground Red Mountain Gold Project which is progressing through the BC and Canadian environmental assessment process. Further information can be found on the Company's website at www.IDMmining.com

