IDM Mining Announces Ryan Weymark, P.Eng, as Project Director for Red Mountain

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - IDM Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:IDM)(OTCQB:IDMMF) ("IDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Weymark, P.Eng, PMP as Project Director, effective May 1, 2017, for the Red Mountain Underground Gold Project, located 15km east of Stewart, B.C.. In this role, he will be tasked with managing the transition of the project from the Feasibility Study, which is currently nearing completion, to final design, detailed engineering and preparing the project for potential construction and operations. This work will include ensuring alignment with the overall project schedule, contract management, cost control, supporting project permitting and health, safety and environmental management.

"With our Feasibility Study nearing completion, we welcome Ryan's experience and enthusiasm to manage the detailed engineering required for Mines Act permitting and construction for our high-grade, bulk mineable underground deposit at Red Mountain," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of IDM Mining. "Similar to my own background, he is a third-generation miner from British Columbia, and we look forward to working with him as we advance the Project to a construction decision."

"Ryan represents a key addition to the Red Mountain project development team," said Michael McPhie, Executive Chairman of IDM Mining. "An experienced mining engineer with a strong record of project execution success, he will play an important role in realizing our vision of creating BC's next high grade underground gold mine."

Ryan Weymark, P.Eng, Project Director

Mr. Weymark is joining IDM from Ledcor Contractors Ltd., where he was most recently a Project Manager responsible for leading and reviewing estimates, contract and subcontract negotiations, First Nation engagement, and managing operational projects in the mining and telecommunications sectors. He was previously with Teck Resources Ltd., where he worked as a Mining Engineer, Project Manager and Short and Long Range Planning Engineer at several of Teck's mines in British Columbia. He started his career with SNC-Lavalin as a Mining Engineer in training, working in a variety of sectors for this EPCM firm. Mr. Weymark is a Professional Engineer with a B.A.Sc. from UBC in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering, and is a Project Management Professional (PMP).

About Red Mountain

The 17,125 hectare Red Mountain Gold Project is located in northwestern BC, 15 km northeast of the Town of Stewart. IDM is advancing a Feasibility Study for a high-grade, underground gold mine, which envisions primarily bulk underground mining methods and the production of gold doré on site. The Project is advancing through the provincial and federal environmental assessment processes, with comprehensive, thorough, and ongoing consultation with Nisga'a Nation.

Additional information, including the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Reports for the Red Mountain gold project, is available at www.idmmining.com and at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT IDM MINING LTD.

IDM Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The Company's current exploration and development activities are focused on precious metals in British Columbia, with a primary focus on the high-grade, underground Red Mountain Gold Project, which is advancing through the BC and Canadian environmental assessment processes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

of IDM Mining Ltd.

"Robert McLeod"

President, CEO and Director

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward-Looking Statements: Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally, but not always, identified by the words "expect", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expression, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.