IDM Mining Closes Private Placement with Osisko Gold Royalties for $15.25 million

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - IDM Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:IDM) ("IDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSX:OR)(NYSE:OR) ("Osisko") for total proceeds of $15,248,000.

The Company issued 29,400,000 common shares at a price of $0.17 per share and 41,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.25 per share (the "Shares") to Osisko resulting in Osisko holding 19.9% of the IDM shares on a non-diluted basis.

The proceeds from the offering will be primarily used for advancement of development of the Red Mountain Gold Project ("Project") and for general corporate and working capital purposes. Gross proceeds from flow-though Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" that will also qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures".

The Shares are subject to a four month hold period that will expire on July 8, 2017.

In connection with the Private Placement, IDM granted to Osisko certain pre-emptive rights in respect to purchases or grants of royalties or streams from the Project.

ABOUT IDM MINING LTD.

IDM Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The Company's current exploration and development activities are focused on precious metals in British Columbia and Yukon, with a primary focus on the high-grade, underground Red Mountain Gold Project, which is advancing through the BC and Canadian environmental assessment processes.

Robert McLeod, President, CEO and Director

