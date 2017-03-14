IDM Mining to Commence Resource Expansion Underground Drilling at Red Mountain Gold Project and Appoints Project and Mine Managers

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - IDM Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:IDM) ("IDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that crews have mobilized to its Red Mountain Project near Stewart, B.C. to initiate its spring 2017 phase I underground drilling program ("Phase l"). Additionally, the Company has appointed Natalie King as Project Manager and David Green as Mine Manager for the Red Mountain Project.

The objective of the Phase I program is to expand mineralization to the north of the JW zone, following up on wide and high-grade historic intercepts. Additionally, drilling will step-out both up-dip and down-dip from the AV and JW Zones, where mineralization can be traced for hundreds of meters from 2016 and historic drill intercepts, often with stacked, gently dipping mineralized zones. Phase I will consist of 8,000 meters of core drilling in approximately 35 holes, using two underground diamond drills, collared from the production-sized underground decline.

"Our 2016 drilling program was successful in expanding mineralization in all of the major mineralized zones," said Rob McLeod, CEO of IDM Mining. "The current strike length of resources within the Marc, AV and JW Zones is 600 meters, with historic drilling intersecting gold mineralization for a further 800 meters to the north. Our 2017 drilling will prioritize resource expansion to the north, up-dip and down-dip of our current resources. Also, we are pleased to have Natalie King and David Green's experience and leadership as we continue to advance the Red Mountain Project."

2017 Phase I Drill Targets

SF Zone

The majority of current resources at Red Mountain are hosted within three zones: Marc, AV and JW, each separated by post-mineralization faults. Located north of a fault bounding the JW zone, the SF Zone has received only minor, wide-spaced drilling and does not currently host any resources. Historic drill intercepts (drilled length) include:

U94-1149: 7.68 g/t Au over 8.0m and 5.76 g/t Au over 9.0m, 100 meters north of JW zone

R96-228: 8.30 g/t Au over 3.0, 4.01 g/t over 10.5m, and 4.96 g/t over 7.3m, 200 meters north of JW Zone

R96-247: 8.39 g/t over 3.0m and 16.11 g/t Au over 5.01 meters, 275 meters north of JW Zone

Initial drilling will step out on 25 to 50 meter centers from these historic intercepts, covering approximately 300 meters of strike length north of current resources.

A longitudinal section showing historic SF zone intercepts is available at www.idmmining.com.

AV and JW Zones Up-dip

Limited drilling has occurred up-dip of resources in the AV and JW Zone area. 2017 drilling will step out from isolated, historic intercepts, of strong gold and silver mineralization along a porphyry/sediment contact. M93-132 intersected 4.30 meters averaging 19.12 g/t Au and 526.3 g/t Ag, approximately 150 meters up-dip of the JW Zone, and 300 meters below surface. M94-174 intersected 1.0 meter averaging 26.2 Au and 182.4 g/t Au in the same area. 2017 drilling will step-out from these encouraging intercepts

AV and JW Zones Down-dip

Down-dip areas of the AV and JW zones are open for expansion over the majority of the zones' strike length. Resource expansion holes on 25 meter centers, as well as more aggressive exploration holes targeting further down-dip will be completed. Open-ended intercepts include:

U16-1203: 10.39 meters true width at 4.94 g/t Au; JW Zone down dip step-out

U16-1218: 6.49 meters true width at 21.36 g/t Au; AV Zone down-dip step-out

U16-1221: 2.43 meters true width at 11.03 g/t Au and 5.40 meters true width at 10.56 g/t Au; JW Zone down dip step-out

Project Management

Natalie King, Project Manager

Ms. King has over 10 years of geological experience ranging from grass-roots exploration to advanced project management, in a variety of geological environments throughout North America. She was an integral part of the Underworld Resource's discovery team at the White Gold Project in Yukon, and has worked for a variety of major and junior companies throughout her career. She has been involved with IDM and the Red Mountain Project since 2014.

David Green, Mine Manager

Mr. Green is considered one of the top development and production miners in northwestern Canada. Based in Stewart B.C., he has several decades of underground experience throughout the north and around the world, primarily for Procon Mining. Recent experience includes: several years at Pretium's nearby Brucejack Project, located northwest of Red Mountain. His reputation for an emphasis on Safety and Productivity has enabled him to attract a top-tier team of miners and support crews working under his leadership.

The Red Mountain Gold Project

The 17,125 hectare Red Mountain Gold Project is located in northwestern BC, 15km northeast of the town of Stewart. IDM is currently completing a feasibility study for a high-grade, underground gold-silver mine. Infrastructure, including grid power is located nearby. Additionally, the project is in the Provincial and Federal Environmental Assessment process, including active consultation with the Nisga'a Nation.

Red Mountain is a porphyry-related hydrothermal gold system, located in the Stikine terrain. Gold mineralization is associated with, and partially hosted within an early to mid-Jurassic multi-phase intrusive complex, with associated volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks and sediments. Many gold mineralized zones occur on the Property. The mineralized zones have been folded, and are often separated by dip-slip fault zones. They vary in orientation from shallow to steeply dipping and are generally tabular. The Marc, AV and JW zones vary in widths from one to forty meters, averaging about sixteen meters in thickness. Gold and silver mineralization is associated with stockworks, disseminations and patches of coarse grained pyrite, surrounded by a pyrrhotite/sphalerite halo. Alteration facies includes strong quartz-sericite alteration.

The updated mineral resources for the Red Mountain Project are reported at a 3.0 g/t Au cut-off effective January 23, 2017 (see NI 43-101 Technical Report at www.idmmining.com or www.sedar.com.

Classification Tonnage Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Oz Au Oz Ag Measured 1,246,000 9.40 30 376,400 1,194,000 Indicated 828,700 7.78 17 207,300 461,700 Measured + Indicated 2,074,700 8.75 25 583,700 1,655,700 Inferred 324,700 6.21 10 64,800 105,500

Rob McLeod, P.Geo, President and CEO of IDM Mining Ltd. and a 'Qualified Person' under NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About IDM Mining Ltd.

IDM Mining Ltd. is mineral exploration and development company (TSX VENTURE:IDM) based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The Company's current exploration and development activities are focused on precious metals in British Columbia, with a primary focus on the high grade underground Red Mountain project. Further information can be found on the Company's website at www.IDMmining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of IDM Mining Ltd.

Robert McLeod, President, CEO and Director

