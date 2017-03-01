IDM Mining Files NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Red Mountain Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - IDM Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:IDM) is pleased to report that it has filed on SEDAR the National Instrument 43-101 "Mineral Resource Update for the Red Mountain Gold Project, Northwestern BC, Canada Technical Report" subsequent to its new release dated January 23, 2017, highlighting the updated mineral resources at its Red Mountain Gold Project.

The report titled "Mineral Resource Update for the Red Mountain Gold Project, Northwestern, BC, Canada" is filed on SEDAR and can be viewed on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, and IDM's website www.idmmining.com.

ABOUT IDM MINING LTD.

IDM Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The Company's current exploration and development activities are focused on precious metals in British Columbia and Yukon, with a primary focus on the high-grade, underground Red Mountain Gold Project, which is advancing through the BC and Canadian environmental assessment processes.

