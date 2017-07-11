IDM Mining's Step-Out Drilling Intersects 14.00 meters True Width of 10.65 g/t Au and 17.37 g/t Ag at Red Mountain

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - IDM Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:IDM)(OTCQB:IDMMF) ("IDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays for 14 underground core holes for the 2017 season at the Red Mountain Gold Project ("Red Mountain" or the "Project"), located 15 km northeast of Stewart, BC. Drilling is ongoing with two underground rigs, with surface drilling scheduled to commence soon.

The drill results are primarily resource expansion holes, testing down and up dip-from current reserves, as well as to the north along strike from the current mine reserve. Highlights include:

U17-1253: 1.00 meters drilled length averaging 27.50 g/t Au, 3.42 g/t Ag; SF Zone

U17-1256: 7.20 meters true width at 7.83 g/t Au and 22.92 g/t Ag; JW Zone infill

U17-1258: 3.75 meters true width at 8.49 g/t Au and 10.43 g/t Ag; JW Zone step-out

U17-1261: 5.39 meters true width at 5.74 g/t Au and 22.22 g/t Ag; JW zone step-out

U17-1262: 14.00 meters true width at 10.65 g/t and 17.37 g/t Ag; JW Zone step-out





"We continue to expand the known limits of mineralization at Red Mountain, with underground drilling continuing, targeting multiple zone extensions and near-mine exploration targets," said Rob McLeod, President and CEO of IDM Mining. "Drill hole U17-1262 is particularly encouraging since it suggests another wide area of mineralization is developing in this area of the JW Zone, as well as gold-bearing massive pyrite mineralization from exploration holes targeting in the SF Zone, located north of current mine reserves."

JW Zone

Drill holes U17-1255 to 1265 all targeted the JW Zone, the northernmost zone that hosts reserves and resources at Red Mountain. Ten holes were step-out, both up and down-dip, and one hole, U17-1256 was an infill hole, and intersected two lenses of the JW Zone. Drill holes 1257, 1259, 1261, 1262 and 1264 were systematic step-out holes both up-dip and down-dip, as well as along strike. Drill hole U17-1262, which intersected 14.00 meters true width averaging 10.65 g/t Au and 17.37 g/t Ag is the furthest up-dip hole on this section. The zone remains open for expansion in this direction. Drill holes U17-1258, 1260, 1263 and 1265 were all step-out holes testing at least 100 meter down-dip from current reserves. Drill hole U17-1258 intersected 3.75 meters true width of 8.49 g/t Au and 10.43 g/t Ag, with wide zones of massive pyrite mineralization. All holes intersected broad zones that assay over 1.0 g/t Au, similar to the 141 Zone located further to the west of the JW Zone.

SF Zone

U17-1251, 1253 and 1254 were wide-spaced exploration holes, north of the fault bounding current reserves and resources in the JW Zone. U17-1253 intersected strong zones of pyrite mineralization, including 1.0 meters averaging 27.50 g/t Au. U17-1254 intersected 1.0 meters of 9.67 g/t Au and 17.00 g/t Ag. Mineralization occurs near a strongly altered contact between tuffaceous sediments and diorite porphyry, often with a zinc-rich halo, similar to the Marc/AV/JW zone style of mineralization.

Complete Drill Results are as follows:

Hole-ID Section From (m) To (m) Length (m) True Width* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) U17-1251 1700N 244.00 246.00 2.00 1.79 10.86 U17-1253 1700N 288.00 297.00 9.00 2.82 4.40 Including 290.35 292.00 1.65 6.09 4.29 And 359.00 360.00 1.00 27.50 3.42 U17-1254 1775N 424.00 425.00 1.00 9.67 17.00 U17-1255 1600N 145.96 148.00 2.04 2.04 7.69 3.23 U17-1256 1600N 148.80 156.00 7.20 7.20 7.83 22.92 Including 151.00 152.30 1.30 1.30 22.60 64.70 And 166.00 169.00 3.00 3.00 5.58 3.94 U17-1257 1625N 142.00 144.10 2.10 2.10 5.44 8.61 U17-1258 1575N 206.00 252.92 46.92 46.92 1.62 1.87 And 206.00 209.00 3.00 3.00 5.40 2.50 And 238.85 242.60 3.75 3.75 8.49 10.43 U17-1259 1625N No significant assays U17-1260 1575N 66.50 67.88 1.38 1.38 33.00 108.00 And 189.00 190.02 1.02 1.02 7.56 22.20 And 214.00 215.00 1.00 1.00 7.28 2.74 U17-1261 1625N 149.00 154.39 5.39 5.39 5.74 22.22 U17-1262 1625N 159.00 173.00 14.00 14.00 10.65 17.37 U17-1263 1550N 167.00 187.00 20.00 20.00 1.69 1.11 Including 167.00 168.00 1.00 1.00 8.98 0.22 U17-1264 1625N 160.50 187.00 26.50 26.50 1.27 1.44 Including 160.50 162.00 1.50 1.50 5.23 3.46 And 181.71 183.61 1.90 1.90 5.42 5.28 U17-1265 1550N 273.00 274.50 1.50 1.50 6.20 0.78

* Where blank, true width is not known

Drill hole collar information and location maps, core photos along with sample cross sections can be viewed at www.idmmining.com.

About Red Mountain

The 17,125 hectare Red Mountain Gold Project is located in northwestern BC, 15 km northeast of the Town of Stewart. IDM recently announced the results of a Feasibility Study for a high-grade, underground gold mine, which includes primarily bulk underground mining methods and the production of gold doré on site. The Project is advancing through the provincial and federal environmental assessment processes, with comprehensive, thorough, and ongoing consultation with Nisga'a Nation. The Company recently submitted its Project Application and Environmental Impact Statement to regulators and stakeholders.

Red Mountain is a porphyry-related hydrothermal gold system, located in the Stikine terrain. Gold mineralization is associated with, and partially hosted within an early to mid-Jurassic multi-phase intrusive complex, with associated volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks and sediments. Many gold mineralized zones occur on the property, including five mineralized zones with established resource estimates. The mineralized zones have been folded, and are often separated by dip-slip fault zones. Mineralization can vary in orientation from shallow to steeply dipping and are generally tabular. The Marc, AV and JW Zones range in widths from one to forty meters, averaging about sixteen meters in thickness. Gold and silver mineralization is associated with stockworks, disseminations and patches of coarse grained pyrite, surrounded by a pyrrhotite/sphalerite halo. Alteration facies includes strong quartz-sericite alteration.

Additional information, including the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Reports for the Red Mountain gold project, is available at www.idmmining.com and at www.sedar.com.

QA/QC AND QUALIFIED PERSON

Samples for the 2017 exploration program are cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to ALS Labs Ltd. in Terrace, BC for sample preparation, with pulps subsequently shipped to Vancouver, BC for gold and multi-element ICP analysis. A Quality Control/Quality Assurance program, including the insertion of Standards and Blanks, has been implemented. The 2017 exploration program at Red Mountain is performed under the supervision of Rob McLeod, P.Geo, President and CEO of IDM Mining Ltd. and a 'Qualified Person' under NI 43-101. Mr. McLeod has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

ABOUT IDM MINING LTD.

IDM Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The Company's current exploration and development activities are focused on precious metals in British Columbia, with a primary focus on the high grade underground Red Mountain gold project which has entered the BC and Canadian environmental assessment process.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of IDM Mining Ltd.

Robert McLeod, President, CEO and Director

