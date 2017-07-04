IDM Mining's Step-Out Drilling Intersects 8.60 meters True Width of 12.33 g/t Au and 70.90 g/t Ag at the Red Mountain; Expands Drill Program to 18,000 Meters

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 4, 2017) - IDM Mining Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:IDM)(OTCQB:IDMMF) ("IDM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays for 17 underground core holes for the 2017 season at the Red Mountain gold project ("Red Mountain" or the "Project"), located 15 km east of Stewart, BC. To-date, 50 underground drill holes have been completed as part of the ongoing 2017 drilling program.

Additionally, to follow-up on successful drill results to-date, IDM's board of directors has approved a second phase of underground and surface drilling of 10,000 meters at Red Mountain, increasing the 2017 program to 18,000 meters of drilling.

The drill results are primarily resource expansion holes, testing down and up dip-from current reserves, as well as two holes to the north along strike from the current mine reserve. Highlights include:

U17-1232: 7.00 meters true width at 6.00 g/t Au and 16.78 g/t Ag; AV Zone step-out

U17-1234: 97.0 meters drilled length at 1.24 Au including 6.00 meters of 6.27 g/t Au; AV Zone step-out approximately 200m down-dip of current reserve

U17-1243: 14.0 meters true width at 5.37 g/t Au and 14.19 g/t Ag; AV Zone infill

U17-1245: 8.60 meters true width at 12.33 g/t Au and 70.90 g/t Ag; JW Zone step-out

U17-1252: 4.00 meters true width at 3.77 g/t Au and 13.03 g/t Ag; SF Zone step-out, 150 meters north of current reserve

"We continue to see good continuity of mineralization in all directions at Red Mountain," said Rob McLeod, President and CEO of IDM Mining. "Any additions to the reserves at Red Mountain, recently stated in our Feasibility Study, would be potentially highly accretive to our Project economics. The primary objective of our expanded drilling program is to add additional years to the potential mine life by targeting near-mine mineralization from underground, as well as diamond drilling from surface, primarily testing the surface exposure of the 141 Zone."

AV Zone

Drill holes U17-1234, 1236, 1237 and 1239 are exploration holes, targeting approximately 150 to 250 meters down-dip from the current mine reserve. These holes are testing the connection between historic intercepts in the 132 and 141 Zones and AV Zone. Multiple mineralized zones exhibit a gentle, westerly dip, and with higher grades typified by massive and disseminated coarse-grained pyrite mineralization. Wide zones of gold mineralization were encountered, including 97 meters averaging 1.24 g/t Au, including 6.0 meters averaging 6.27 g/t Au in U17-1234. Additionally, systematic down-dip step-out holes are ongoing, such as U17-1241 which encountered a true width of 4.50 meters of 5.93 g/t Au and 25.90 g/t Ag, and U17-1232, which hit 7.00 meters true width of 6.00 g/t Au and 16.78 g/t Ag. One infill hole was completed, where U17-1243 intersected 14.00 meters true width of 5.37 g/t Au and 14.19 g/t Ag.

JW Zone

U17-1245 was a 25 meter up-dip step-out from the current reserve, intersecting 12.33 g/t Au and 70.90 g/t Ag. Down-dip holes including U17-1240, 1242 and 1244 continued to intersect the mineralized structure, with current and future drilling continuing to step-out, exploring for higher grade and wider areas along the mineralized horizon.

SF Zone

The SF Zone is located along strike to the north of current reserves. Despite high-grade, historic drilling over a wide area, there are currently no resources in this area. The SF zone is interpreted to be the fault extension of the reserves within the JW Zone to the south. Significantly, Drill hole U17-1252 hit the mineralized horizon 150 meters along strike from current reserves. This hole returned 4.0 meters true width averaging 3.77 g/t Au and 13.03 g/t Ag, with pyrite mineralization occurring along a sediment-intrusive contact, surrounded by a pyrrhotite/sphalerite halo. This is the typical mineralization style of reserves and resources at Red Mountain.

Complete Drill Results are as follows:

Hole-ID Section From (m) To (m) Length (m) True Width* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) U17-1232 1425N 127.00 134.00 7.00 7.00 6.00 16.78 U17-1234 1425N 253.00 350.00 97.00 1.24 0.30 including 339.00 345.00 6.00 6.27 0.55 U17-1235 1500N 103.00 105.00 2.00 2.00 3.71 5.72 U17-1236 1500N 150.00 151.00 1.00 1.00 5.79 59.80 209.00 242.00 33.00 10.00 1.35 0.49 U17-1237 1450N 210.00 212.00 2.00 2.00 4.25 2.49 U17-1238 1525N 175.70 176.20 0.50 0.50 5.05 7.64 U17-1239 1450N 231.00 253.00 22.00 0.97 0.65 and 279.00 300.00 21.00 1.17 2.21 U17-1240 1550N 104.50 105.50 1.00 1.00 4.53 0.98 U17-1241 1450N 45.00 49.50 4.50 4.50 5.93 25.90 U17-1242 1550N 165.50 172.78 7.28 7.28 2.61 5.28 U17-1243 1475N 103.00 117.00 14.00 14.00 5.37 14.19 including 105.00 106.00 1.00 1.00 25.00 52.50 U17-1244 1575N 139.00 140.00 1.00 1.00 3.73 0.99 U17-1245 1575N 159.40 168.00 8.60 8.60 12.33 70.90 including 159.40 161.00 1.60 1.60 43.25 13.93 U17-1246 1450N 123.00 124.00 1.00 1.00 3.77 1.05 U17-1249 1775N No significant intercepts U17-1250 1700N 208.00 210.00 2.00 2.00 8.55 0.94 U17-1252 1775N 329.00 330.00 1.00 1.00 4.69 0.90 449.00 453.00 4.00 4.00 3.77 13.03

*When blank, true width is not known

Drill hole collar information and location maps, core photos along with sample cross sections can be viewed at www.idmmining.com.

About Red Mountain

The 17,125 hectare Red Mountain Gold Project is located in northwestern BC, 15 km northeast of the Town of Stewart. IDM recently announced the results of a Feasibility Study for a high-grade, underground gold mine, which includes primarily bulk underground mining methods and the production of gold doré on site. The Project is advancing through the provincial and federal environmental assessment processes, with comprehensive, thorough, and ongoing consultation with Nisga'a Nation.

Red Mountain is a porphyry-related hydrothermal gold system, located in the Stikine terrain. Gold mineralization is associated with, and partially hosted within an early to mid-Jurassic multi-phase intrusive complex, with associated volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks and sediments. Many gold mineralized zones occur on the property, including five mineralized zones with established resource estimates. The mineralized zones have been folded, and are often separated by dip-slip fault zones. Mineralization can vary in orientation from shallow to steeply dipping and are generally tabular. The Marc, AV and JW Zones range in widths from one to forty meters, averaging about sixteen meters in thickness. Gold and silver mineralization is associated with stockworks, disseminations and patches of coarse grained pyrite, surrounded by a pyrrhotite/sphalerite halo. Alteration facies includes strong quartz-sericite alteration.

Additional information, including the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Reports for the Red Mountain gold project, is available at www.idmmining.com and at www.sedar.com.

QA/QC AND QUALIFIED PERSON

Samples for the 2017 exploration program are cut with a diamond saw, and placed in sealed bags and shipped to ALS Labs Ltd. in Terrace, BC for sample preparation, with pulps subsequently shipped to Vancouver, BC for gold and multi-element ICP analysis. A Quality Control/Quality Assurance program, including the insertion of Standards and Blanks, has been implemented. The 2017 exploration program is performed under the supervision of Rob McLeod, P.Geo, President and CEO of IDM Mining Ltd. and a 'Qualified Person' under NI 43-101. Mr. McLeod has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

ABOUT IDM MINING LTD.

IDM Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The Company's current exploration and development activities are focused on precious metals in British Columbia, with a primary focus on the high grade underground Red Mountain gold project which has entered the BC and Canadian environmental assessment process.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of IDM Mining Ltd.

"Robert McLeod"

President, CEO and Director

