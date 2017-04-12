IDNR-TV Launches on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Android TV and mobile devices

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - IDNR-TV, the only television channel in Canada specializing in the Natural Resources sector, is pleased to announce that it will be available on Roku TV starting immediately. With this significant addition, this dedicated channel is now streaming on the most important web-based TV platforms, including Apple TV, Android TV, Android Mobile (app available at the Google Play store) and Amazon Fire.

IDNR-TV features both live broadcasting with breaking news and original content including profiles on the people and the companies making the news in the natural resource sector.

We believe that by providing our content on the leading web-based TV platforms, we are offering to our viewers the opportunity for a one-stop shop, source of information. We hope to become the reference for information relating to natural resource sector provided under one channel. IDNR-TV is dedicated to providing quality and accuracy in content for its viewers, as the window to the natural resources industry, its people and its players.