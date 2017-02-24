iDreamSky to Establish Publishing Platform in China for Indie Developers at GDC 2017

Mobile games publisher to host GDC Indie Games party to discover new products and connect with developers

SHENZEN, CHINA--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Mobile games publisher iDreamSky has announced that it will host an Indie games developer party in partnership with Huawei at the upcoming Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, Calif. The "Big Indie Pitch & Big Indie Drinks" event will be held March 2 at the Barbarossa Lounge and will allow the best and brightest Indie development talent to meet, mingle, and network with games industry peers.

As one of Asia's most successful mobile games publishers, iDreamSky is constantly seeking to discover and work with Indie game developers from around the world.

Working with iDreamSky

The Chinese games market is highly competitive, frequently dynamic, and constantly changing. As such, iDreamSky only wants development teams that are flexible and have the ability to continuously adapt throughout the course of a project partnership. The spirit of re-invention combined with the company's publishing insight and experience produces the team effort necessary to produce a successful game.

Marketplace experience and knowledge are the keys to iDreamSky's publishing success that have resulted in longlasting cooperative partnerships on games like Kiloo's Subway Surfer and Imangi Studio's Temple Run, among others. These notable titles have overcome the transition challenges often faced by western-market properties and are now top mobile games in China as well.

iDreamSky's collaboration with Aquiris Game Studios' and its hit arcade-style racing game, Horizon Chase, is another specific example of the company's successful partnerships. The award-winning game, which Apple declared a Best of 2015 app and a Worldwide Editors' Choice selection, is now available to continue building upon its critical and commercial in a fresh, lucrative market.

"We're happy to work with iDreamSky on a Chinese version of Horizon Chase, and we're looking forward to realizing the potential of this gigantic local market," said Sandro Manfredini, CEO of Aquiris.

For the GDC event, iDreamSky company representatives will be on hand to offer valuable insight and answer questions regarding relationship-building and potential business opportunities within the unique, sophisticated, and massive Chinese games market.

About iDreamSky

iDreamSky is the largest independent mobile game publishing platform in China, occupying nearly one-third of the nation's mobile games market in terms of user base. Established in 2009, the company's mission is to enrich the lives of mobile users by delivering fun and engaging games and entertainment. iDreamSky has redefined the role of a games publisher by redesigning and optimizing third-party titles and delivering them to users through its proprietary distribution channels.

iDreamSky has successfully launched several globally famous games in the greater-China area in the past six years, including Temple Run, Subway Surfers, and Monument Valley. The company is now actively expanding global markets to the U.S., Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Based on its strong R&D capabilities and deep understanding of China's mobile Internet users, iDreamSky has accumulated a vast user base and possesses extensive games publishing experience.

iDreamSky's goal is to connect people and entertainment with technology. The company is currently exploring and investing in new technological frontiers from augmented reality to virtual reality to artificial intelligence for games. For more information, please visit www.idreamsky.com.

GDC Event Information

Big Indie Pitch & Big Indie Drinks @ GDC 2017 with iDreamSky

Thursday, March 2, 3:00pm - 9:00pm

Barbarossa Lounge, 714 Montgomery St., San Francisco CA 94111

Indie games developers and GDC attendees interested in attending the event may RSVP at http://www.pocketgamer.biz/events/865/big-indie-pitch-gdc-2017/