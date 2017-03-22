IDT, a Proud Sponsor of the Wireless Power Challenge, Congratulates the Winners

Sponsored by IDT and Wurth Elektronik, More than 300 Engineers and Hobbyists Submitted Proposals for Creative Applications of the Popular Technology

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ:IDTI), the analog mixed signal solution company, proudly congratulates the Open Electronics wireless power challenge contest winners. As a leader in wireless power, IDT is pleased to have been a sponsor with Würth Elektronik of this exciting contest hosted by Open Electronics and powered by Futura Elettronica. This contest brought together engineering hobbyists, students and professionals from around the world to compete in developing exciting new applications for wireless power.

More than 300 innovative ideas for integrating wireless power-- ranging from a smart home controller to GPS shoes--were submitted by engineers and hobbyists from around the world. The finalists were evaluated on such criteria as creativity and originality, documentation, code, practicability, impact on people's quality of life and user experience.

The winners are:

- 1st place, A wirelessly powered light show for aquariums "Wireless Power Aquarium" wins the two-channel 200MHz oscilloscope with waveform generator

- 2nd place, Persistence of Vision "POV bike" wins the two-channel 70MHz oscilloscope

- 3rd place, "Wireless Powered - NAS Backup System" wins the single-channel 1MHz pocket oscilloscope

Contestants used wireless power kits developed by Futura Elettronica, which feature IDT's leading wireless power transmitters and receivers. Representatives of Futura, IDT and Würth Elektronik judged the entries. Launched last September, the contest was hosted on the Open Electronics website.

"Congratulations to the winners and thanks to everyone who participated," said Chris Stephens, general manager of IDT's Wireless Power Division. "This contest mirrored what we are increasingly seeing in the marketplace-innovative minds are finding exciting new applications for wireless power."

About IDT

