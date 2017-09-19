IDT Announces Microwave and Millimeter Wave Products, Accelerating Growth in Active Antenna Systems

Industry Leading Core-chip Technology Expands IDT's RF Solutions in 5G Wireless Infrastructure

DRESDEN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Sept. 19, 2017) - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT®) (NASDAQ:IDTI) today announced that it is sampling a portfolio of millimeter wave beamformer products for 5G next generation communications systems. These products accelerate IDT's growth in the RF market and consolidate its position as a leading supplier of RF and millimeter wave (mmWave) products for wireless infrastructure.

The products are based on the extensive research and development done on phased array systems by Professor Gabriel Rebeiz, Ph.D., professor at the University of California San Diego, and his team. The unique quad core-chip architecture enables low power consumption solutions that combine low noise, high output power and high resolution amplitude and phase control for the front-end functions of the array.

"These exciting new products highlight IDT's on-going investment in core technologies to support our customers and grow our existing RF business," said Duncan Pilgrim, general manager of IDT's RF division. "IDT is now able to provide customers with products in the key 5G frequency bands of 26, 28 and 39GHz."

"The commercialization of silicon-based phased array antennas has been a focus of mine for many years and the design team has been able to develop high performance microwave and millimeter wave solutions to enable this," said Professor Gabriel Rebeiz. "I am happy to help enable IDT provide state-of-the art products to customers and speed up the roll out of phased array solutions across several markets, including 5G millimeter wave."

Features of the mmWave beamforming ICs that enable high performance antenna arrays are:

4 RF antenna ports, 1 RF common

On-chip Wilkinson combiners

Internal temperature monitoring

6-bit chip ID

Fast SPI module including registers for each channel to control phase and gain biases

Hard-wired fast T/R switching

5-bit DAC outputs to drive an (optional) external LNA or PA

The first two parts in the family are the F5280 (25-31 GHz) and F5390 (37-41GHz) transmitter/receiver (half duplex) products. Sample parts and evaluation kits are available to customers on request.

IDT will be exhibiting at the IEEE 5G Summit in Dresden, Germany on Tuesday, September 19. Please stop by the Exhibition Hall, Table 12, in the International Congress Center Dresden and speak to Alastair Upton, Sr. Director of RF Product Marketing about the mmWave core-chips. Also on display will be IDT's RapidWave™ baseband modem for mmWave wireless backhaul and fixed wireless access.

