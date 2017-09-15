IDT announces milestone 30 million unit shipment of Qi wireless power transmitters

Rapid growth of the Qi wireless charging ecosystem demonstrates that wireless power technology has entered mainstream adoption

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 15, 2017) - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ:IDTI) today announced that they have surpassed a milestone shipment of 30 million ICs of Qi (pronounced chee) wireless power transmitters utilizing leading-edge, high efficiency, IDT power management technology. IDT's unmatched success and market dominance in transmitters and receivers is attributed to the integration of a flexible ARM M0 core on a high voltage BCD process to maximize functional integration, reduce external component count and save valuable customer PCB real estate. The result is an application specific, system-on-chip (SoC) that is scalable to various power levels and customer requirements based on quick changes to highly structured code residing in program memory.

"This latest IDT transmitter shipment milestone further verifies that wireless charging has crossed the chasm of technology adoption and has now entered the mainstream" said Chris Stephens, General Manager of IDT's Mobile Power and Sensing Division. "As we see more high-volume smartphone customers endorsing the Qi standard, we are confident that the wireless charging transmitter ecosystem will continue to grow to achieve ubiquity in homes, offices, cars and public venues".

IDT has created 5W and 15W Qi-certified transmitter developer kits to accelerate mass adoption and rapid growth of the installed base of transmitters. The transmitter reference kits use Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) recommended coils and are WPC Qi-certified. The 'shrink wrapped' reference kits are available for order with associated design help collateral including: schematic, PCB layout and guide, BOM, Gerber files and application notes. The transmitter reference designs allow customers to quickly implement and launch wireless power in their transmitter applications environment.

To get more information about IDT's industry-leading wireless power products, visit idt.com/go/wirelesspower or contact your local IDT sales representative.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© 2017, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT, and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.