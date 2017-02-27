IDT Appoints Chris Allexandre Senior VP of Global Sales and Marketing

Allexandre Brings 20 Years of Leadership Experience from Global Semiconductor Companies around the World

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ:IDTI) today announced the appointment of Chris Allexandre as its new senior vice president of global sales and marketing. A sales veteran with more than 20 years in the semiconductor industry, Allexandre's experience covers analog mixed signal products in the mobile, industrial, telecom, cloud, consumer and automotive markets. He has led sales organizations in the United States, France, Germany and China.

"Chris has established himself as one of the top sales executives in the industry, and he is a welcome addition to our leadership team," said Greg Waters, president and chief executive officer at IDT®. "With his experience and results leading sales teams around the world, Chris will be key in extending IDT's leadership position in the global market."

"This is an exciting time to join IDT, and I appreciate the opportunity to be part of such a dynamic organization," Allexandre said. "I look forward to helping build on our current market leadership positions while delivering innovative products to new growth markets."

Prior to joining IDT, Allexandre worked for NXP as senior vice president Worldwide Sales for Mass Market and Global Distribution. Before that, he was senior vice president of Worldwide Sales, Marketing and Supply Chain at Fairchild Semiconductors. Prior to Fairchild, he held various positions at Texas Instruments, up to vice president of EMEA Regional Sales & Applications and Distribution.

Allexandre holds a MSc. in electrical engineering from the Engineering High School of North (ISEN).

Allexandre fills the role of Mario Montana, who will now lead IDT's Automotive and Industrial Division.

