IDT Gas Sensor Selected as CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree

The ZMOD3250 Multi-gas Sensor Array Joins Select Group of Products Honored

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 5, 2017) - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ:IDTI) today announced that its innovative ZMOD3250 gas sensor was selected as a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree, receiving high marks from judges in the embedded technologies product category. IDT will showcase the ZMOD3250 during CES at its booth at Sands Halls A-D 40736.

The IDT® ZMOD3250 family is a miniscule but highly sensitive gas sensor product line that can detect air quality (total VOC) as well as selectively identify several volatile organic compounds, including formaldehyde and ethanol. With dimensions of 3.0 mm x 3.0 mm x 0.7 mm, the chip features a unique silicon microhotplate with nanostructured sensing material that enables a highly sensitive measurement of gas. The accompanying ASIC provides a flexible solution for integrating the sensor with various consumer devices, including mobile phones, wearables and appliances.

The ZMOD3250 was among projects in the embedded technologies category selected by a three-member judging team comprised of an independent industrial designer, an independent engineer and a member of the trade press. Judges looked at such attributes as engineering qualities, aesthetic and design qualities, and the product's intended use/function and user value.

"We appreciate the judges' recognition of the ZMOD3250, which was developed to deliver outstanding reliability and flexibility in a very compact form," said Debra Deininger, director of gas sensing in IDT's Consumer Sensor Division. "I look forward to meeting with attendees at CES this week to demonstrate how the ZMOD3250 family of sensors can help differentiate their products."

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces, automotive ASICs, battery management ICs, sensor signal conditioner ICs and environmental sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments.

