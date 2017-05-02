IDT Introduces Family of SPDT Reflective RF Switches with Wide Frequency Range, Low Distortion, and Low Insertion Loss

Supporting a Frequency Range of 5MHz to 10GHz, the New Devices Deliver Superior RF Performance in Tiny 2mm x 2mm Packages

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ:IDTI) today introduced a new family of high-performance single-pole, double throw reflective (SPDTR) RF switches in compact 2mm x 2mm packages The F2972 and F2976 operate from 5MHz to 10GHz, offering an industry-leading mix of low-insertion loss, high isolation, low distortion and high power handling.

The IDT® devices are specified for use in either 50 or 75 ohm systems, offering versatility for a wide range of markets and applications, including, BTS wireless communications equipment, DOCSIS 3.1 CATV applications, drones, and general purpose consumer products.

The F2972 and F2976 have similar RF performance and pin outs, however each device has a unique feature pin . The F2972 offers an enable/disable pin for green, low-power consumption applications. The F2976 has a logic-select feature pin that allows the user to invert the switch control logic, enabling the control of multiple switches with a single control line where each switch needs to be in different states.

"F2972 and F2976 expand IDT's RF portfolio to include reflective style switches in tiny 2x2mm packages. These devices while small in size, have incredibly wide bandwidth and highly differentiated RF performance," said Duncan Pilgrim, general manager of IDT's RF Division. "Because these devices support such a broad range of applications, with leading RF performance, we can help customers drive down their total solution cost.

The new IDT RF devices feature:

Low insertion loss of 0.36dB and isolation of 42dB at 2000MHz

Extremely low distortion that allows these devices to be used in a wide range of applications IIP2/IIP3: 120/77 dBm H2/H3: -100/-120 dBc CSO/CTB: >100/>100 dBc

(F2972) An enable/disable feature that conserves power consumption

(F2976) A logic select feature that delivers maximum control logic flexibility

Silicon-based semiconductor technology

Wide 3.3/5V Vdd and 1.8/3.3V control voltage ranges

Wide -40 to 105C temperature range with an excellent thermal characteristic

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, wireless power, and SmartSensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Google+.

