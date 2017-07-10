IDT Selects Four Recipients for Scholarships in Silicon Valley

IDT Invests in STEM Education

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ:IDTI) today announced that it has selected four young, deserving students who will each receive the IDT STEM Scholarship to help finance their post-secondary studies. IDT's "Acts of Giving" corporate responsibility initiative partners with local organizations that make a difference by providing guidance and support to young people who face varying degrees of challenges. These four scholarships have been initiated through a partnership with the Silicon Valley Children's Fund and TeenForce (www.svcf.org/teenforce.org). Silicon Valley Children's Fund (SVCF) and TeenForce are 501(c)(3) nonprofits committed to improving educational, career, and life outcomes for foster youth. SVCF has provided over $3M in scholarship dollars to foster care youth in the Silicon Valley.

"IDT chose Silicon Valley Children's Fund and TeenForce as one of its causes not only because of the invaluable work they do in helping foster youth, but also because of its focus on helping young people who are interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) as a career path," stated Greg Waters, president and CEO at IDT. "As a technology corporation, IDT is gratified to be able to help young people pursue their education both through financial and mentoring support."

"The Silicon Valley Children's Fund and TeenForce are very pleased to have the support of IDT to further our efforts in helping young people realize their dreams" Stated Sherri Brooks, Senior Manager of Higher Education Pathways. "These scholarships, as well as the offer from IDT to mentor the students, indicate a real commitment from the company to change the trajectory of disadvantaged youth in Silicon Valley."

The IDT "Acts of Giving" program partners with various community-based programs and charities throughout the US. Kristina Bullock, principal HR business partner and community relations manager at IDT, explains "The primary focus is on charitable organizations with a STEM component where the employees of IDT can also become personally involved in volunteering as well as mentoring in addition to the financial support IDT provides."

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, optical interconnect, wireless power, and smart sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

© 2017, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc., and its worldwide subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.