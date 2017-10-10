IDT Selects Two STEM Scholarship Awards Through "Acts of Giving" Program

Promoting the importance of STEM education in our communities

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ:IDTI) today announced that it has selected two young, deserving students who will each receive the IDT STEM Scholarship to help finance their post-secondary studies. IDT's "Acts of Giving" corporate responsibility initiative partners with local organizations that make a difference by providing guidance and support to young people who face varying degrees of challenges. These two scholarships have been initiated through a partnership with Sunday Friends. Sunday Friends is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit empowering families to break the generational cycle of poverty by fostering positive development in children while educating and guiding parents to support their children's life success.

The 2017 IDT Scholars from Sunday Friends are Keily Manzano and Daniel Duran. Keily is a student at San Jose City College planning to transfer to San Jose State University and study Computer Engineering. Daniel is a freshman at San Jose State University and is studying International Business. Both will also be matched with an IDT employee who will serve as their mentor.

"We are thrilled to have selected Keily and Daniel as our 2017 IDT Scholars. In addition to the financial support for their education, our mentoring program also helps them with tasks like getting a resume put together, getting leads on internships and setting up job shadows" said Kristina Bullock, Principal HR Business Partner and Community Relations Manager. "Our ultimate goal with our scholarship programs is to help bridge the gap between those without tech connections to the tech industry."

