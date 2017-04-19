IDT to Feature Its Latest RF Solutions at EDI CON China 2017

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ:IDTI) today announced plans to feature its leading technology this month at EDI CON China 2017, a leading microwave show. IDT representatives will showcase the company's advanced RF solutions for communications and other applications. In addition, IDT will present a session titled, "Wide Bandwidth, Low Current Consumption Amplifier for 5G Massive MIMO Applications."

EDI CON China 2017 runs April 25 through 27 at Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Sourcing. IDT will be at booth 436 and present at 4:20 p.m. on April 26 in Room 305A. In addition to visiting the booth, attendees request a meeting with an IDT representative.

"IDT has a quickly growing portfolio of leading RF devices, and EDI CON provides an excellent opportunity for us to showcase them," said Duncan Pilgrim, general manager of IDT's RF Division. "And our demos will show how a variety of our RF solutions can be integrated by our customers, and future customers, to offer differentiated products."

More information about EDICON China 2017 can be found at www.ediconchina.com (English) or http://www.mwjournalchina.com/edicon (Chinese)

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, high performance timing, memory interface, real-time interconnect, wireless power, and SmartSensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Google+.

© 2017, IDT. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. or its wholly-owned subsidiaries around the world. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.