IDT to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on October 30, 2017

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 12, 2017) - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT®) (NASDAQ:IDTI) today announced that it will issue second quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results on October 30, 2017 after 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The Company will then host a conference call to discuss these results and its business and financial outlook at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The call will be broadcast live over the internet on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.idt.com.

IDT's Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call Details DATE: Monday, October 30, 2017 TIME: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time DIAL-IN: 844-308-4493 PASSCODE: 94503421 WEBCAST & REPLAY: http://ir.idt.com/

The webcast replay will be available after 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on October 30.

