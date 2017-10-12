News Room
IDT to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on October 30, 2017

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Oct. 12, 2017) - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT®) (NASDAQ:IDTI) today announced that it will issue second quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results on October 30, 2017 after 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The Company will then host a conference call to discuss these results and its business and financial outlook at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The call will be broadcast live over the internet on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.idt.com.

IDT's Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Conference Call Details
DATE: Monday, October 30, 2017
TIME: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
DIAL-IN: 844-308-4493
PASSCODE: 94503421
WEBCAST & REPLAY: http://ir.idt.com/

The webcast replay will be available after 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on October 30.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, real-time interconnect, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces, automotive ASICs, battery management ICs, sensor signal conditioner ICs and environmental sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.idt.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

