IDT to Showcase Latest Advanced System Solutions at Tech Taipei

The Semiconductor Company Will Feature Its Leading Sensing and Wireless Power Technologies

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) announced today that it will showcase its latest sensing and wireless power solutions this month at Tech Taipei, one of Taipei's most important automotive shows. IDT will feature its products April 20 in Exhibition Hall 1, Level 2 of the Taipei World Trade Center. In addition, the company will offer a session titled, "Latest Developments in Sensor Signal Conditioning, Position Sensors and In-car Wireless Power."

The company's demonstrations will include the newly introduced IDT® ZMID520x family of high-performance automotive-qualified inductive position sensors. The IDT solutions are ideal for the automotive market. Attendees interested in meeting with an IDT representative can click here to request a meeting.

"Tech Taipei provides a wonderful opportunity to show our existing and future customers the latest IDT technology, and with our growing presence in the automotive market, we have some very exciting products to share at the show this year," said David Chen, IDT's vice president of sales for Greater China and Southeast Asia. "Our demos on sensing and wireless power will give attendees a clear picture of how these technologies can be integrated into cars to deliver clearly differentiated products."

More information about Tech Taipei can be found on the event website.

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, real-time interconnect, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces, automotive ASICs, battery management ICs, sensor signal conditioner ICs and environmental sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Google+.

© 2017, IDT. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. or its wholly-owned subsidiaries around the world. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.