IDT to Showcase Latest System Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2017

The Semiconductor Company Will Feature Leading Wireless Power, Sensing, Timing and RF Solutions at Key Japanese Trade Show

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ:IDTI) today detailed the advanced technology it will feature this month at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2017, one of Japan's most important technology shows. IDT representatives will showcase the company's leading wireless power, sensing, timing and RF solutions, all highly integrated solutions designed for today's electronic systems.

The company will present live demonstrations of its wireless power and sensing technology, including the IDT® ZMOD3250 product line of gas sensors, an Innovation Awards Honoree at CES 2017. The IDT solutions are ideal for markets ranging from automotive to portable devices.

TECHNO-FRONTIER runs April 19 through 21 at the Makuhari Messe convention center outside Tokyo. IDT will be at booth 6T-23.

"TECHNO-FRONTIER provides a wonderful opportunity for us to show our existing and future Japanese customers the latest IDT technology, and this year we have some very exciting system solutions to share," said Kousuke Hazama, IDT's country manager in Japan. "And our demos on wireless power and sensing will give attendees a clear picture of how these technologies can be integrated into cars and portable devices to deliver clearly differentiated products."

More information about TECHNO-FRONTIER 2017 can be found at www.jma.or.jp/TF/en/ (English) and www.jma.or.jp/TF/ja (Japanese).

About IDT

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, real-time interconnect, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces, automotive ASICs, battery management ICs, sensor signal conditioner ICs and environmental sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at www.IDT.com. Follow IDT on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Google+.

