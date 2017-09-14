IDT to Showcase Live Demo of 200G PAM4 ICs for Datacenter Applications at ECOC 2017

Newest VCSELs, DML Drivers, and TIAs Demonstrate Ability to Support High-Bandwidth Applications

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 14, 2017) - Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ:IDTI) today announced a live demonstration of its latest 200G VCSEL and DML Drivers, and TIA ICs at ECOC 2017. This newest family of 2- and 4-channel PAM4 CDR/Retimers, 1x and 4x VCSEL and DML Drivers, and TIAs will help address current datacenter challenges, enabling IDT's customers to upgrade hyper-scale datacenter and cloud computing infrastructure from 100G to 200G and beyond.

In recent years, hyper-scale datacenters have pushed the boundaries of network design to support the highly virtualized and scaled-out applications of the modern age. As cloud and networking services become increasingly central to consumers' lives, IDT's latest solutions help datacenter operators to meet the continuously growing demands for higher densities and greater speeds brought on by the overwhelming increase in data traffic. It is essential that they are able to quickly and easily transition to higher data rates as needed in order to meet business requirements.

"Datacenters are facing enormous pressure to keep the pace, supporting the higher bandwidths required to deliver an exceptional experience for their customers. IDT's latest family of 50G/200G, PAM4 CDR/Retimers, VCSEL and DML Drivers and TIAs will make it possible for datacenter operators to upgrade their servers from 100G to 200G and beyond, delivering the data rates necessary for emerging applications - such as live video streaming, AI chatbots, augmented and virtual reality - that demand a new level of performance from cloud infrastructure," said Dr. Raluca Dinu, VP/GM of the Optical Interconnect Division at IDT, Inc. "We are very excited to be the first company to begin sampling 2- and 4-channel analog 200G PAM4 Clock Data Recover/Retimers based on advanced CMOS technology to our customers."

IDT's Short and Long Reach Configurations

Application Distance SR Configuration(s) Long Reach Configurations SFP28+ HXT44100: 1ch - 28Gbps VCSEL Driver

HXR44100: 1ch - 28Gbps TIA+PA Receiver HXT44100: 1ch - 28Gbps DML Driver

HXT44101: 1ch - 28Gbps DML Driver, packaged

HXR44100: 1ch - 28Gbps TIA+PA LR Receiver HXC44200: 2ch - Bi-directional 28Gbps CDR / Retimer QSFP28+ HXT44400: 4ch - 28Gbps VCSEL Driver

HXR44400: 4ch - 28Gbps TIA+PA Receiver HXT44400: 4ch - 28Gbps DML Driver

HXT44401: 4ch - 28Gbps DML Driver, packaged

HXR44400: 4ch - 28Gbps TIA+PA LR Receiver HXC44400: 4ch - 28Gbps CDR / Retimer

To see our live demonstration, please visit IDT at ECOC 2017, stand 417, September 18-20 in Gothenburg, Sweden. To schedule a meeting with IDT executives at the show, please contact Koichi.Murata@idt.com.

