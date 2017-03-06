IDW Media Holdings to develop Jonathan Kellerman's best-selling Alex Delaware book series for Television

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - IDW Entertainment, a subsidiary of IDW Media Holdings ( OTCQX : IDWM), announced today it is developing Jonathan Kellerman's best-selling Alex Delaware novels, marking the first time the brand is being adapted as a television series.

The #1 NY Times Best Selling author Jonathan Kellerman has been praised as the master of psychological suspense, and his compelling thriller series, Alex Delaware, has topped charts since 1985. Alex Delaware is America's longest running contemporary crime series with over 80 million books in print globally. Every book in the series has achieved Top 10 on the New York Times best-seller list, most premiering in the Top 5. Currently, Jonathan's latest book, Heartbreak Hotel, is rated #1 on the New York Times best-seller list.

The character of Alex Delaware is a forensic psychologist who works with the LAPD to assist in solving murder cases. His partner in crime, Milo Sturgis, is a gay homicide detective. Mainstream critics and the LGBT community have praised the series for creating realistic and developed characters.

According to Jonathan Kellerman, "What sets the Delaware series apart is the meld of page-turning compelling crime stories with authentic psychological insights. The books illuminate the whydunit without sacrificing the whodunit."

The Delaware series is being developed for a straight-to-series run. IDW Entertainment controls the worldwide rights to this crime procedural. Jonathan Kellerman, David Salzman and Adam Salzman, and Ted Adams and David Ozer from IDW Entertainment, will serve as Executive Producers.

David Ozer, President of IDW Entertainment states, "The Delaware series is a true global franchise, and Kellerman's characters already resonate with audiences around the world."

"What will make this television series fresh and different is the contrasting character dynamic of Delaware, the sensitive and unconventional outsider, and Sturgis, the kickass cop," said David Salzman.

About Jonathan Kellerman

Jonathan Kellerman was born in New York City in 1949 and grew up in Los Angeles. He helped work his way through UCLA as an editorial cartoonist, columnist, editor and freelance musician. As a senior, at the age of 22, he won a Samuel Goldwyn Writing Award for fiction.

Jonathan received a Ph.D. in psychology at the age of 24, with a specialty in the treatment of children. He served internships in clinical psychology and pediatric psychology at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and was a post-doctoral HEW Fellow in Psychology and Human Development at CHLA.

In 1975, Jonathan was asked by the hospital to conduct research into the psychological effects of extreme isolation (plastic bubble units) on children with cancer, and to coordinate care for these kids and their families. The success of that venture led to the establishment, in 1977 of the Psychosocial Program, Division of Oncology, the first comprehensive approach to the emotional aspects of pediatric cancer anywhere in the world. Jonathan was asked to be founding director and, along with his team, published extensively in the area of behavioral medicine. Decades later, the program, under the tutelage of one of Jonathan's former students, continues to break ground.

Jonathan's first published book was a medical text, PSYCHOLOGICAL ASPECTS OF CHILDHOOD CANCER, 1980. One year later came a book for parents, HELPING THE FEARFUL CHILD.

In 1985, Jonathan's first novel, WHEN THE BOUGH BREAKS, was published to enormous critical and commercial success and became a New York Times bestseller. BOUGH was also produced as a t.v. movie and won the Edgar Allan Poe and Anthony Boucher Awards for Best First Novel. Since then, Jonathan has published a best-selling crime novel every year, and occasionally, two a year. In addition, he has written and illustrated two books for children and a nonfiction volume on childhood violence, SAVAGE SPAWN (1999.) Though no longer active as a psychotherapist, he is a Clinical Professor of Pediatrics and Psychology at University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine.

Jonathan is married to bestselling novelist Faye Kellerman and they have four children.

ABOUT IDW

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQX : IDWM) is a fully integrated media company, which includes publishing, games, entertainment, and the San Diego Comic Art Gallery.

IDW Publishing's comic book and graphic novel catalog includes some of the world's most popular entertainment brands, including Transformers, My Little Pony, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghostbusters, and Disney's classic characters. At IDW's core is its commitment to creator-owned comics including 30 Days of Night, Locke & Key, Wormwood, Ragnarök, V-Wars, and Archangel by bestselling sci-fi author William Gibson.

IDW Publishing is also home to the acclaimed and award-winning imprints; Top Shelf, The Library of American Comics, Yoe! Books, and Artist Editions, showcasing the greatest original art ever published in American comic books.

IDW Games' diverse line-up includes the international phenomenon Machi Koro, as well as hit licensed games such as X-Files, Back to the Future, The Godfather, and TMNT.

IDW Entertainment serves as the worldwide distributor of Wynonna Earp airing on the Syfy Channel in the U.S. and is producing BBC America's Dirk Gently, based on the best-seller by Douglas Adams starring Elijah Wood and Sam Barnett.

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.