IDW Media Holdings Names Kerry McCluggage to Board of Directors

STAMFORD, CT and SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - IDW Media Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQX : IDWM) is pleased to announce that veteran motion picture and television executive Kerry McCluggage has joined its Board of Directors.

Mr. McCluggage currently serves as President of Craftsman Films, an independent production company developing motion picture and television product and also is the Lead Independent Director of ARC Document Solutions, Inc., a New York Stock Exchange Company. Mr. McCluggage is a founding shareholder of Old West Investment Management, an investment firm based in Los Angeles, CA.

Prior to forming Craftsman Films in 2002, McCluggage was Chairman of the Paramount Television Group, a position he held for over 10 years with responsibility for all aspects of the company's television operations. During his time with Paramount, McCluggage shepherded many award winning and successful series, and helped develop the original plan for UPN, the United Paramount Network.

Before joining Paramount, Mr. McCluggage served as President of Universal Television, capping a 13-year career with MCA. McCluggage began his career at Universal in 1978 as a programming assistant, and in 1980 became Universal Television's youngest Vice President at age 25. Prior to accepting the Presidency of Universal Television, Mr. McCluggage had served MCA as Vice President, Production for Universal Pictures (MCA's theatrical division) and as a Producer of one of the many seminal televisions shows he developed over the years, Miami Vice.

Mr. McCluggage majored in broadcasting and film at the University of Southern California and earned an MBA from the Harvard School of Business.

"IDWM and its Board of Directors welcome Kerry McCluggage to our Board," said Ted Adams, IDWM's Chief Executive Officer. "Kerry's extensive experience in all aspects of film and television, including development, production and distribution, will be a tremendous asset for IDWM, particularly IDW Entertainment, as it continues to expand its reach and market share in the global entertainment industry. We are extremely excited to have Kerry on our team and look forward to tapping his broad and comprehensive knowledge of the entertainment industry."

Mr. McCluggage does not have any Legal/Disciplinary History, Related Party Transactions or Family Relationships with respect to IDWM that require disclosure pursuant to Item 11 of Section One of the OTC Markets Alternative Reporting Standard's Disclosure Guidelines for OTCQX companies. Mr. McCluggage does not beneficially own any equity securities of IDWM, and will receive $12,000 per year as compensation for his services as a non-employee director. Mr. McCluggage's address for IDWM matters is c/o IDW Media Holdings, 11 Largo Drive South, Stamford, CT 06907. There are no agreements between IDWM and Mr. McCluggage.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.