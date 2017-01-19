IDW Media Holdings Upgraded to OTCQX Best Market

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - IDW Media Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQX : IDWM), a fully integrated media company, which includes publishing, games, entertainment, tourism marketing, and the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, today announced that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. IDW Media Holdings upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

IDW Media Holdings begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "IDWM." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Trading on the OTCQX market is an exciting next step for IDW Media Holdings and its investors," said Ted Adams, CEO of IDW Media Holdings. "As we enter 2017, IDW sets out to maintain high financial and operating standards in all areas of our multi-faceted company and we're honored by our current and future shareholders who will join us for the ride."

"We are pleased to welcome IDW Media Holdings to OTCQX and wish the company success," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of OTC Markets Group. "Trading on OTCQX will enable IDW Media Holdings to provide its shareholders with a superior information and trading experience on a transparent public market."

IDW Media Holdings is a holding company consisting of the following principal businesses:

Idea and Design Works, LLC (IDW), which is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property, IDW Entertainment, LLC, which creates and produces and distributes television productions, and CTM Media Group, Inc., the company's brochure distribution company and other advertising-based product initiatives focused on small to medium sized businesses.

IDW Media Holdings was sponsored for OTCQX by BFW Attorneys, a qualified third party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.

OTC Markets Group Inc. ( OTCQX : OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com

OTC Link ATS is operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

About IDW

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQX : IDWM) is a fully integrated media company, which includes publishing, games, entertainment, tourism marketing, and the San Diego Comic Art Gallery.

IDW Publishing's comic book and graphic novel catalog includes some of the world's most popular entertainment brands, including Transformers, My Little Pony, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghostbusters, and Disney's classic characters. At IDW's core is its commitment to creator-owned comics including 30 Days of Night, Locke & Key, Wormwood, Ragnarök, V-Wars, and Archangel by bestselling sci-fi author William Gibson.

IDW Publishing is also home to the acclaimed and award-winning imprints; Top Shelf, The Library of American Comics, Yoe! Books, and Artist Editions, showcasing the greatest original art ever published in American comic books.

IDW Games' diverse line-up includes the international phenomenon Machi Koro, as well as hit licensed games such as X-Files, Back to the Future, The Godfather, and TMNT.

IDW Entertainment currently serves as the worldwide distributor of Wynonna Earp airing on the Syfy Channel in the U.S. and is producing BBC America's Dirk Gently, based the best seller by Douglas Adams starring Elijah Wood and Sam Barnett, and Brooklyn Animal Control.

CTM Media Group, a subsidiary of IDW Media Holdings, is a leader of Visitor Out Of Home marketing services, providing in-market advertising services to reach travelers and tourists while on their trip in over 18,000 Visitor Information locations in 28 US states and Ontario, Canada and distributing over 100 million brochures each year.

