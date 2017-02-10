IEC Announces Fiscal 2017 First Quarter Results

NEWARK, NY--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - IEC Electronics Corp. ( NYSE MKT : IEC) today announced results for the fiscal 2017 first quarter ended December 30, 2016.

IEC reported revenues of $21.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2017, a decrease of 36.3% as compared with revenues of $32.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2016. Gross profit margin for the first quarter was 8.6% as compared to 17.7% in the same quarter last year. Selling and administrative expenses decreased to $2.4 million or 11.6% of sales as compared to $4.0 million or 12.1% of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2016. The Company recorded a net loss of $0.9 million or ($0.09) per share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.15 per share, in the same prior year period. IEC reduced debt, net of cash, by $7.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017, which includes the pay down of debt from the proceeds of the sale-leaseback transaction for the Company's Albuquerque facility, previously disclosed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC Electronics commented, "As we expected and previously announced, our first quarter revenues and profitability were negatively impacted by reduced volume from two key customers. Importantly, the softness is not the result of lost programs and these customers are long-term partners who we believe remain committed to working with IEC. We expect this revenue decrease will persist through the second quarter of fiscal 2017, but we are optimistic that volume should ramp up in the second half of fiscal 2017, enabling us to exit fiscal 2017 similar to the levels achieved in fiscal 2016.

"We took proactive steps early in the first quarter to better align our cost structure at our Newark, New York facility while retaining the key skilled labor and expertise to support the expected volume increase in the second half of fiscal 2017. The revenue contraction and related margin decrease was isolated to our Newark facility, while our other facilities achieved solid gross profit performance. We believe that we are well positioned to return to our industry leading margins and profitability as volume returns.

"At this phase of the turnaround, a key strategic focus is re-establishing organic growth by broadening and improving the quality of our new business pipeline. To that end, we have made changes to our sales infrastructure to extend our reach in core markets and better qualify customers who are best suited to our capabilities and expertise. The sales cycle is long in our industry, but we have seen encouraging initial success from these efforts, with backlog up from our fiscal year-end and an improved pipeline.

Mr. Schlarbaum concluded, "Our continued debt reduction and ongoing focus on managing our assets more efficiently continues to strengthen the balance sheet, providing a solid platform supporting our initiatives to win new customers and programs. We are making steady progress with our turnaround efforts and we are continuing to build on our strong reputation in the marketplace as a leading provider of unique design and manufacturing solutions for the production of life-saving and mission critical products. We are energized by the successful operating improvements we have made so far and encouraged by our prospects moving forward."

IEC ELECTRONICS CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 30, 2016 and SEPTEMBER 30, 2016 (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 30, 2016 September 30, 2016 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 444 $ 845 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 11,426 17,140 Inventories, net 14,486 15,384 Assets held for sale - 4,611 Other current assets 1,002 1,214 Total current assets 27,358 39,194 Property, plant & equipment, net 16,781 10,994 Intangible assets, net 85 95 Goodwill 101 101 Other long term assets 10 13 Total assets $ 44,335 $ 50,397 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,578 $ 2,908 Current portion of capital lease 203 - Accounts payable 8,969 10,864 Accrued payroll and related expenses 1,351 3,365 Other accrued expenses 410 529 Customer deposits 1,164 1,756 Total current liabilities $ 13,675 $ 19,422 Long-term debt 10,425 16,732 Long-term capital lease 5,514 - Other long-term liabilities 1,576 379 Total liabilities 31,190 36,533 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: - - 500,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized: 50,000,000 shares Issued: 11,332,535 and 11,330,151 shares, respectively Outstanding: 10,277,047 and 10,274,663 shares, respectively 113 113 Additional paid-in capital 46,440 46,294 Retained earnings/(accumulated deficit) (31,819 ) (30,954 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 1,055,488 shares (1,589 ) (1,589 ) Total stockholders' equity 13,145 13,864 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 44,335 $ 50,397