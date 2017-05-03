IEG Holdings Corporation Announces Declaration of Maiden Dividend and Q1 2017 Earnings Results

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - IEG Holdings Corporation ( OTCQB : IEGH) announced today the declaration of its maiden cash dividend of $0.005 per common share for the first quarter of 2017. The dividend is payable on August 21, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, June 5, 2017. IEG Holdings expects to pay ongoing quarterly dividends.

Paul Mathieson, IEG Holdings' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am pleased to announce the declaration of IEG Holdings' first ever dividend to common shareholders and our expectation of paying ongoing quarterly dividends. We have now completed our substantial operational cost cuts and we look forward to a bright future for IEG Holdings and the Mr. Amazing Loans business."

IEG Holdings' Q1 net loss declined 47.5% (or $454,684) to $501,995 in 2017 compared to $956,679 in 2016. Revenue decreased 11.0% (or $57,589) to $467,383 in Q1 2017 from $524,972 in Q1 2016 as the Company consolidated its financial position and focused on implementing substantial cost cuts and completing the OneMain Holdings Inc. ("OneMain") tender offer. As previously reported, IEG Holdings announced a tender offer to exchange 20 shares of IEG Holdings common stock for each share of OneMain common stock, up to an aggregate of 6,747,723 shares of OneMain's common stock. The tender offer is scheduled to expire at 5 p.m., Eastern time, on May 5, 2017, unless extended.

The Company significantly reduced its core operating expenses in Q1 2017. In addition, cash at bank increased in Q1 2017, resulting from substantial positive net cash flows from investing activities. At March 31, 2017, we had cash on hand of $446,632, which when added to budgeted cash inflows from loans receivable repaid and budgeted cash inflows from revenues, is sufficient to meet our operating needs for the next 12 months.

Since January 2016, cumulative loan volume has increased by 29.7% from $10,989,023 to $14,249,023 as of March 31, 2017. Please visit http://ir.investmentevolution.com/financial-results for a copy of IEG Holdings' quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additional Information

About IEG Holdings Corporation

IEG Holdings Corporation provides online unsecured consumer loans under the brand name, "Mr. Amazing Loans," via its website, www.mramazingloans.com, in 19 US states. IEG Holdings offers $5,000 and $10,000 loans over a term of five years at a 19.9% to 29.9% APR. IEG Holdings plans future expansion to 25 US states in 2017. For more information about IEG Holdings, visit www.investmentevolution.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

