IEP Technologies Boosts Operational Efficiency and Enhances the Customer Experience with Coresystems

Benefits Delivered by Coresystems' Field Service Software Enable IEP Technologies to Accelerate Company Growth on a Global Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Coresystems, a leading provider of cloud-based field service and workforce management software for mid-sized and large enterprises' field service organizations, today announced that IEP Technologies LLC, a global industrial explosion protection provider and HOERBIGER company, is leveraging Coresystems' software to significantly increase operational efficiency and deliver an enriched customer experience. With Coresystems, IEP Technologies will reduce field service coordinator scheduling time by more than 25 percent, enabling the company to reallocate valuable resources towards further expansion locally in the U.S., as well as into emerging global markets.

Throughout its 60+ year history, IEP Technologies has installed thousands of explosion protection systems in various manufacturing applications, and has suppressed numerous potential explosions each year. To successfully support its installed customer base, IEP Technologies deploys 25 field technicians across the United States, whose responsibility is to perform a wide variety of tasks within very tight timeframes. These tasks can include preventive maintenance to ensure health of the systems, as well as new system commissionings. Furthermore, IEP Technologies' field service engineers also need to manage the potential of emergency calls that require 24/7/365 support. In order to not only keep up with the huge demand but also continue to scale the business on a global level, IEP Technologies needed to refine, expedite and automate its field service processes.

"Prior to the Coresystems implementation, we were dependent on an inefficient combination of spreadsheets, a CRM solution and geographic expertise of schedulers to get engineers where and when they needed to go -- and it was incredibly labor-intensive to deploy them in the field successfully," said Burke Desautels, Vice President-Aftermarket, IEP Technologies. "Coresystems' software will enable us to transmit critical information much faster and more efficiently than before, leading to improved field service operations and an enhanced customer experience. Our schedulers spend at least 25 percent of their time on manual administrative work, and Coresystems will completely eliminate that massive burden."

IEP Technologies selected Coresystems for its easy-to-use Coresystems Field Service Enterprise solution, which helps IEP's schedulers, engineers and customers streamline the field service process. In addition to eliminating 25 percent of IEP's administrative scheduling work, Coresystems' software will improve IEP's direct communication information transfer in the field. This process is instantaneous, works on multiple devices and is more powerful than the past methodology, which relied on the field engineers to log into the network and manually extract the relevant information themselves. With Coresystems, the directions, checklists and manuals required to help the customer are available even before the field engineers show up to the site, and are easily accessible through the engineers' phones, tablets, laptops or other preferred devices.

"Customer satisfaction extends far beyond the purchase of machines and devices, as the increasing shift towards a mobile-enabled, connected world has conditioned end-users to expect delivery of products and services in real-time. As a result, companies in every industry are increasingly shifting their business models so they're a service provider first and a product company second, and the best way to do this is to provide first-class service," said Manuel Grenacher, CEO of Coresystems. "This is especially true for IEP Technologies, due to the extremely urgent and potentially hazardous field service requests it receives from its customers daily. Our FSM tools provide comprehensive and user-friendly features that allow organizations, such as IEP Technologies, to request and deliver targeted service technicians that get the job done much more quickly and efficiently than ever before."

About Coresystems

Coresystems is a leading provider of cloud-based field service and workforce management software for mid-sized and large enterprises' field service organizations. Since Coresystems' founding in 2006, more than 190,000 users across the world have utilized the company's innovative, real-time field service management software to improve their business and field service processes. Coresystems has also pioneered the "crowd service" model, which allows customers to leverage an Uber-like platform to find available field service technicians in real-time. Coresystems is headquartered in Switzerland with international offices in San Francisco, Miami, Berlin, Freiburg, Shanghai, São Paulo and London.