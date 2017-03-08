IESE and Harvard Business School offer a programme designed to drastically improve corporate boards

LONDON, ENGLAND--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - As part of IESE's commitment to promoting CSR and sustainable development, the school has teamed up with Harvard to offer an innovative programme called "Value Creation through Effective Boards".

In order to create sustainable and long-term global prosperity, businesses need to build strong and responsible corporate boards that can promote sound governance, even in the face of today's mounting complexities. The programme, "Value Creation through Effective Boards", which is now in its third edition, is aimed at the Executive Board members of both public and private corporations.

Over four days, attendees will explore topics such as crisis management, the impact of the regulatory environment, risk management and transparency. Attendees will also benefit from the world-class expertise on offer by highly experienced, top faculty members from both IESE and Harvard.

Faculty members involved include Harvard professor Krishna Palepu, a senior advisor to the president for Global Strategy at Harvard University, IESE professor Pedro Nueno, president of the China Europe International Business School in Shanghai (CEIBS), as well as Suraj Srinivasan and Paddy Miller, professors at Harvard and IESE respectively.

The "Value Creation through Effective Boards" programme takes place from June 12 to 15, 2017, at the IESE Business School campus in Barcelona, Spain.

IESE and Harvard: a long-lasting alliance

IESE and Harvard Business School have enjoyed a close relationship for more than 50 years. The Harvard-IESE Committee was established in 1963 to guide IESE in the development of new programmes and growth as a world-leading business school. Landmark accomplishments include the launch of the IESE MBA in 1964, the first of its kind in Europe, and the IESE-Harvard joint international executive education programmes.

About IESE Business School

One of the world's leading business schools, IESE was established in 1958 in Barcelona as the graduate business school of the University of Navarra. A pioneer in executive education, IESE was among the first business schools in Europe to offer programmes for high-level executives and managers.

IESE is consistently ranked among the world's top business schools; Financial Times recently named IESE's Executive Education programmes the best in the world for both 2015 and 2016.

IESE has an unshakeable commitment to the education and development of global business leaders that can have a hugely positive impact on people, firms and society through their professionalism, integrity and spirit of service.

Since its inception, the school has offered the highest calibre degree and executive education programmes, while also conducting rigorous research initiatives that are truly global in scope.

