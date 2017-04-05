iFabric Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

MARKHAM, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA), hereinafter referred to as "iFabric" or the "Company", announces the results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders that was held on March 31, 2017. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the meeting. A detailed description of all resolutions that were voted on can be reviewed in the Company's Information Circular, which was filed on SEDAR on March 6, 2017. All of the director nominees listed in the Information Circular were re-elected as directors of iFabric. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD Hylton Karon 19,198,750 99.70 57,300 0.30 Hilton Price 19,198,750 99.70 57,300 0.30 Mark Cochran 19,255,750 100.00 300 0.00 Mark Greenspan 19,255,750 100.00 300 0.00 Jeff Coyne 19,255,750 100.00 300 0.00 Giancarlo Beevis 19,198,750 99.70 57,300 0.30 Jason Garay 19,198,750 99.70 57,300 0.30

In addition, shareholders approved resolutions: to fix the number of the number of directors at seven with 100% of the votes cast in favour; appointing the Company's auditors, Shimmerman Penn LLP with 100% of the votes cast in favour.

About iFabric

iFabric is a manufacturer, distributor, and licensee of ladies intimate apparel products, sleepwear and accessories, and also is a developer and distributor of proprietary innovative products and treatments that are suitable for application to textiles, plastics, liquids, and hard surfaces. These products are designed to provide added benefits to the user. iFabric's shares are publically traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:IFA). The Company currently has 26.0 million shares issued and outstanding.