iFabric Corp. Signs Deal with SPI

MARKHAM, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA), today announced the signing of an agreement with Strategic Partners ("SPI"). The agreement provides SPI with a license to use IFTNA's textile technologies in future generations of medical apparel and footwear.

"IFTNA is excited to formalize its relationship with SPI, the market leader in healthcare apparel. This agreement represents our first significant foray into the medical apparel market," said Giancarlo Beevis, President and CEO of IFTNA.

"IFTNA is known for its development of innovative fabric technologies focused on improving the wearer's experience," said a spokesman for SPI. "Their expertise dovetails perfectly with SPI's mission to provide unique, state-of-the art products with uncompromising quality and outstanding value," he added. "We look forward to working with IFTNA as we incorporate additional textile technologies into our medical apparel."

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP.:

iFABRIC CORP. currently has 26.0 million shares issued and outstanding. iFABRIC is a manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies intimate apparel products, sleepwear and accessories, and also is a developer and distributor of proprietary innovative products and treatments that are suitable for application to textiles, plastics, liquids, and hard surfaces. These products are designed to provide added benefits to the user.

ABOUT SPI:

SPI is the industry leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-quality, fashion-inspired medical apparel, medical footwear and school uniforms.

