IFBC Expands Into Florida -- Now Operates On 3 Continents

2016 witnessed two very important accomplishments for IFBC: 1) a profitable restructuring of its food and beverage operations in Europe and Asia, namely, Singapore, in which several existing locations are now into consideration, and 2) the grand opening of IFBC's first food outlet in the US.

This latter achievement is especially noteworthy in that IFBC, which now operates on 3 continents, has finally established a base of operations in the US market. This first, fully-functional food outlet, operating under the brand of Mio Café, located in The West Shore Mall of Tampa, a prime, highly- trafficked retail location, this flagship food outlet affords IFBC the necessary exposure for the possible entre into other affluent venues throughout Florida, such as The Channel side Bay Plaza in Tampa, Florida, Siesta Key in Sarasota, Long Boat Key (outside of Sarasota) and Anna Maria Island on the west coast of Florida.

Consistent with its mission of delivering the taste and traditions of authentic Italian food and beverages, as well as the genuine atmosphere of the "Italian café experience," IFBC will continue to offer fresh, healthful food, such as fresh-baked focaccia, low-fat, low-carb sandwiches and tramezzini, freshly-brewed coffee, delicious pastries, wholesome pizzas, light, low carb pastas and low calorie pasta chips.

Pietro Moschini, Director-in-Charge of IFBC's Florida operations, has stated, "It is time to reacquaint a new generation of Americans to the high-quality culinary standards for which Italy is well known, as well as to introduce the latest innovative Italian products that many tourists discover while on holiday overseas."

About Italian Food & Beverage Corp. Italian Food & Beverage Corp. establishes and develops brands committed to fulfill customer needs throughout the world while providing the finest experiences based on the Italian wine and food culture. IFBC operates as an importer, exporter, merchant, distributor and dealer of fine wine and food products. The Company and its subsidiaries have established wholesale distribution headquarters, offices and warehouses in several countries including Italy, Singapore, and the UK.

