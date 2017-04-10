IFBC Sponsors 2017 3rd Brillante International DanceSport Championship

PLAINVIEW, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Italian Food & Beverage Corp. ( OTC PINK : IFBC) proudly sponsored the prestigious 3rd Brillante International Dance Sport Championship on March 25th, 2017 at the Orchard Hotel in Singapore. This event, attended by an overflow crowd of dance enthusiasts from all corners of the globe, featured the skills of the legendary team of Slavik and Karina.

IFBC's sponsorship of this event could boost the market awareness of its emerging brand in Singapore and East Asia where it could successfully penetrate the market by way of its wine and food business.

This market penetration may lead to the expansion of the company's core business of importing to Asia those quality Italian food brands, such as Petti Tomatoes and Ferrara and Tamma Pastas.

IFBC's is currently in negotiations with a large Asian company to partner in the opening of a restaurant, in a prime retail location in Shanghai, which will feature the Mia Pizza Mia Pasta brands. This partnership will involve IFBC's selling all the imported Italian food products to the restaurant, as well as providing the Italian chef who will train the staff and provide the recipes necessary for the restaurant's authentically Italian feel. In addition, IFBC will receive a percentage of the monthly gross revenues from this restaurant and any and all such restaurants opened in Asia.

IFBC's Board of Director member, Lai Foo Chan stated, "This sponsorship brought the IFBC brand front-and-center to the Singaporean market, as well to an international array of potential customers and investors. It is our intention to vigorously market the IFBC brand via aggressive marketing campaigns which will include sponsorships and alliances with other recognized food brands."

About Italian Food & Beverage Corp. Italian Food & Beverage Corp. establishes and develops brands committed to fulfill customer needs throughout the world while providing the finest experiences based on the Italian wine and food culture. IFBC operates as an importer, exporter, merchant, distributor and dealer of fine wine and food products. The Company and its subsidiaries have established wholesale distribution headquarters, offices and warehouses in several countries including Italy, Singapore, and the UK.

http://ifbcorp.com/

Forward Looking Statements This release contains "forward-looking statements" and information provided by Italian Food & Beverage Corp. such as online, printed documents, publications or information available via its website. It may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause the Company's results to differ materially from historical results, or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements may also include plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding proposed new products, services or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. There can be no assurance that the negotiations being considered by the letter of intent will be completed.