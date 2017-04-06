IGAMBIT Announces Acquisition of CyberCare Health Network

SMITHTOWN, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - iGambit Inc. ( OTCQB : IGMB), announced that on April 6, 2017 it acquired the CyberCare Health Network Division from EncounterCare Solutions Inc. (ECSL). Under the terms of the agreement iGambit, bought certain assets of EncounterCare. Payment was made in the form of IGMB stock.

CyberCare will operate as a division of the recently acquired HubCentrix Company, whose new name is HealthDatix, Inc.

A copy of the Form 8-K report may be accessed at www.sec.gov.

The acquisition of HubCentrix and the CyberCare Health Network Chronic Care Management System provides a new and unique opportunity for physicians to identify patients eligible for both "Annual Wellness Visits" as well as "Chronic Care Management" both of which are reimbursed by Medicare.

The goal of HealthDatix will be to identify the patient's eligibility for Medicare reimbursed doctor visits to access and assist in the well-being and cultivation of a healthy lifestyle. Additionally HealthDatix is able to provide an FDA approved, Medicare covered platform, for continuous management of chronic care patients. Our continuous care platform will be tailored for individual care and health management of patients susceptible to chronic illness.

The HealthDatix platform is designed to accumulate information from any TeleMedicine or wearable device.

This includes CyberCare's own wearable medical watch, a wearable device under development, that will continuously collect and trend data.

Key Health Parameters:

Heart Rate

Blood Pressure

Rest/Wake/Activity

SPO2 (Oxygenation of blood)

Key Cardiac Function ("Mini-ECG")

Different than other devices on the market:

Patented Instrumentation

Medically accurate

Designed to provide data directly to a health care provider through HealthDatix solution,

Share real-time information with health care providers and family

Provides better, and earlier, identification of patient health issues and treatment compliance

The completed wearable, when paired with the CyberCare Health Network Chronic Care Management System, will become part of the FDA approved chronic care management system.

John Salerno, Chairman of iGambit,: "As I previously stated we are very pleased to have this new business opportunity which we believe will increase our stockholders value. Our management team and advisors are very accomplished at introducing and administering rapid growth technology services. We anticipate that our exciting newly combined entity HealthDatix, will have the professionals in place to competently deal with the accelerated growth curve necessary to meet the needs of physician community throughout the country.

Ronald Mills Sr., CEO of EncounterCare stated; I am very pleased that we have been able to successfully complete this deal with HealthDatix and iGambit. The HealthDatix management team led by Jerry Robinson, President, has put together a very exciting program that I believe will benefit the medical community and which, I also believe will bring significant value to EncounterCare and our stockholders.

