iGambit Inc.'s HealthDatix signs Tele-Health Wearables contract with Axcel Electronics

HealthDatix and Axcel signed a mutually exclusive supply agreement for the design and manufacture of Wearable Health Wrist Bands for use in conjunction with HealthDatix's CareDatix solution and specifically its Electronic House Call FDA approved Tele-Health remote monitoring system.

The new exciting HealthDatix wearable called "BioDatix WristBand" units have been undergoing continuous testing in the USA for the past four months. The health bands fit your wrist like a watch, and can measure, report and graph trends in Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen and Electrocardiograms. Upon completion of testing, HealthDatix plans to submit its application for FDA approval to integrate it with the companies existing FDA approved back-end. HealthDatix believes this will put the company in a unique position with game changing technology, which will form a seamless end-to-end, sensor-to-server FDA approved and HIPAA compliant system which will revolutionize medical monitoring.

What is Tele-Medicine and Tele-Health;

https://www.americanwell.com/the-difference-between-telehealth-and-telemedicine

CareDatix Solution is a secure online web application that enables care managers to manage patients' care plans in near real time. This application is the integral piece that connects patients using our Electronic House Call protocol with care managers.

Using the CareDatix FDA approved cloud application allows care providers and managers to remotely monitor patients between scheduled visits, increase care plan compliance, detect and intervene to minimize disease progression, and improve outcomes for patients with chronic illnesses and employees in the work place.

Global Telemedicine Industry

According to Medgadget, the global telemedicine market is estimated to grow from $25.53 billion in 2015 to $57.92 billion in 2020, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.85% over the next five years.

https://www.medgadget.com/2017/04/telemedicine-market-worth-57-92-billion-global-market-size-application-analysis-regional-outlook-2017-2020.html

Utilizing the BioDatix WristBand's bluetooth capabilities, CareDatix collects the information on the patient. The wristbands will provide passive monitoring of the patient and provide exceptional reporting for the physician. The data collected from the health band will be collected via an iOT device, not via a tablet or smartphone. The patients' vitals and baseline will be entered into the system at the time the device is assigned by the physician's staff and any deviation from the baseline will generate alerts to the patient, caregiver and physician staff. This process is FDA approved, HIPAA compliant and easy to use.

Ongoing testing will continue over the next few months and we plan to be in a position to ship retail ready devices in the first quarter of 2018.

Jerry Robinson, HealthDatix CEO, said, "We are extremely excited to be working with the Axcel team. We have, throughout this wearables development, had the opportunity to offer feedback regarding our industry specific needs in creating this remarkable wearable. We are confident this wearable with our FDA approved, HIPAA compliant back end will transform and revolutionize the Telehealth and Telemedicine markets. We have begun to gain traction from the AWV business, and expect to have continued growth in the next two months of this quarter and stronger growth in quarter one of 2018. This coupled with the expected sales from the launch of our wearable technology, should prove to make early 2018 an exciting period for the company. Additionally, with strong sales from both sectors of our core business, we expect a significant 2018."

Axcel Electronics Thailand Co Ltd. www.axcel-electronics.com has been involved in electronic design and manufacturing for nearly 20 years in both OEM/ODM projects and own branded retail products through major retailers.

Karl St. George, the Axcel Electronics CEO, said, "This collaborative effort with HealthDatix focuses on bringing state of the art medical technology to the mobile patient to produce favorable outcomes and improve overall quality of life."

About HealthDatix

Healthy, Longer Lives, that's our mission. Within the population of any group or organization there are people who are healthy and those that are at risk. Our mission is to aggregate their data and deliver accurate reporting necessary to make vital decisions on a course of treatment or education for those at risk. We empower you with the data needed to negotiate future health costs. We're helping to shape the future of our nation's health care system, with robust leveraging of technology that delivers value-based healthcare and payment without extra staff or additional efforts on the part of the caregiver. Our proprietary data analytics management uncovers new opportunities for health wellness visits and 24/7/365 monitoring of people with chronic conditions. For more information, please visit www.healthdatix.com.

About iGambit Inc.

iGambit ( OTCQB : IGMB) is a fully reporting publicly-held company. We are a company focused on pursuing specific medical strategies and objectives. These objectives have included, among others, the acquisition of medical technology companies with strong growth potential easily recognized in the public arena. For more information, please visit www.igambit.com. Information on our website does not comprise a part of this press release.

