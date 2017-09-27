IGEN Networks Engages Darrow Associates to Lead Strategic Investor Relations Program

MURRIETA, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - IGEN Networks Corporation ( OTCQB : IGEN) ( CSE : IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions bringing peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through the protection and management of their mobile assets, announced today that it has retained Darrow Associates, one of the largest and most trusted IR consulting firms for small cap companies in North America, to implement a strategic investor relations program.

Darrow Associates will work closely with IGEN management to develop and execute a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight IGEN's increasing market penetration and recurring revenue momentum, as well as additional development efforts to expand the total addressable market through additional platforms and services.

"We are pleased to partner with Darrow Associates for our strategic investor relations program," said Neil Chan, Chief Executive Officer of IGEN. "We believe the Darrow team is well-suited to help us increase our investor reach, as well as provide strategic support for our equity capital markets programs as we continue to aggressively grow our business."

IGEN recently announced a bolstering of its management team in anticipation of continued growth, following earlier staff increases and the opening of a new sales office in Charlotte, NC. With revenue increasing 123% in its most recent financial results for the second quarter of 2017, the Company continues to add pre-load new car dealership clients and is in advanced trial testing of products and software at several major dealership groups across the US.

"IGEN has developed an exciting technological platform of valuable services for automotive dealers, consumers and insurers," said Jordan Darrow, President of Darrow Associates. "We look forward to helping educate the capital markets about IGEN's initial success in the automotive dealer and stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) markets. We will also work to increase investor interest as IGEN launches new initiatives to accelerate market adoption in the dealer channel, new consumer facing services and a suite of proprietary data analytics solutions for insurers and service providers in the automotive sector. Collectively, IGEN's businesses are positioned for high growth, high margin recurring revenues for its proprietary IoT solutions."

About Darrow Associates

Darrow Associates is an investor relations and financial communications firm with offices in New York, Austin, Silicon Valley and the Midwest. As one of the largest and most trusted IR consulting firms for small cap companies, the Darrow Associates team of professionals brings nearly 225 years of combined investor relations and Wall Street experience across a range of market sectors and market-caps to its client base. Darrow Associates' professionals have significant experience in partnering with public and pre-IPO companies in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT), business services, alternative energy, clean technology, healthcare, financial services, industrial, and aerospace and defense industries. Additional information is available at www.darrowir.com.

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation provides peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through direct access to Internet-of-Things (IoT) cloud-based services that include stolen vehicle protection, real-time updates on asset health and driver behavior. IGEN's Nimbo Tracking LLC technology provides robust wireless M2M solutions that enhance visibility and accountability for integrated GPS tracking and vehicle warning solutions across various markets, including Automotive, Power Sport, Subprime Automotive and Power Sport Finance, Fleet Vehicles, Emergency Vehicles, and Law Enforcement.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information visit http://igen-networks.com and www.NimboTracking.com. IGEN IR Programs are funded on a per diem basis month-to-month.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.