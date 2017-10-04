IGEN Networks Launches Direct-to-Consumer Brand Medallion GPS for Automotive Aftermarket

New direct-to-consumer products now available at MedallionGPS.com; on display at upcoming SEMA Show in Las Vegas

MURRIETA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - IGEN Networks Corporation ( OTCQB : IGEN) ( CSE : IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that help automotive consumers protect and manage their mobile assets, announced today the launch of Medallion GPS™.

Medallion GPS™ is a new, easily installed, direct-to-consumer solution combining vehicle agnostic hardware with cloud based smartphone software. The system provides automotive aftermarket customers with a new standard in stolen vehicle recovery support, vehicle systems alerts, driver behavior monitoring and GPS tracking capabilities, among other features. IGEN Networks has launched a new website at www.MedallionGPS.com, as well as its new promotion video that can be viewed on the website or directly at Medallion GPS Video.

Medallion GPS was created to address growing demand for a world-class asset management and protection system for the Pre-Owned Automotive Industry. Leveraging IGEN's experience protecting more than 30,000 mobile assets in the new car franchise market, Medallion GPS connects aftermarket consumers with their cars regardless of make, model, or year. Medallion GPS users can use their smartphone to customize a range of text and email alerts such as excessive speed or RPMs, geofencing boundary conditions, notifications when vehicles arrive or leave a location and even when the battery is running low.

IGEN Networks CEO Neil Chan stated, "Medallion GPS stands apart from anything else in the automotive aftermarket. Our hardware is truly vehicle agnostic, and can be installed in just about any vehicle without conflicts to existing computers, components or the vehicle's warranty. Based on our experience in more than 30,000 new car dealer installations to date, we are confident that our product to be safely installed in used cars."

The Medallion GPS Pro System provides additional security features, such as remotely disabling the ignition and augmenting existing car alarm systems by sending real-time alerts in the event a car alarm is triggered, rather than just making noise. It also includes an internal backup battery that allows tracking for up to two weeks even without power.

"The Pre-Owned Automotive Industry accounts for 32,000 dealerships across the US and more than 162 million cars sold over the last 10 years," said Chan. "During the next five years, more than 90% of new cars will be connected to some form of wireless service, making connectivity between the car and the consumer a necessity, not just an option."

IGEN Networks will formally unveil Medallion GPS products at the upcoming SEMA Show October 31 to November 3, 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The SEMA Show is the world's premier automotive specialty products trade event, drawing the industry's brightest minds and hottest products to one place every year. IGEN has secured ideal high traffic space at the show due to its long-term commitment as an exhibitor each year.

Compatible with almost any vehicle manufactured since 1996, Medallion GPS can be installed in about five minutes using only basic tools and the included wiring harness. The design ensures the device is not easily discovered or removed. Medallion GPS Pro is recommended to be installed by an automotive professional due to its advanced features. IGEN has a network of more than 900 certified installers nationwide with experience installing its products. Installation of a Medallion GPS may qualify owners to an anti-theft device discount from their insurance provider.

About The SEMA Show

The SEMA Show takes place October 31 - November 3, 2017 at the Las Vegas Convention Center located at 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109. The SEMA Show is the premier automotive specialty products trade event in the world. It draws the industry's brightest minds and hottest products to one place, the Las Vegas Convention Center. In addition, the SEMA Show provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities and more.

The 2016 SEMA Show drew more than 70,000 domestic and international buyers. The displays are segmented into 12 sections, and a New Products Showcase featured nearly 3,000 newly introduced parts, tools and components. In addition, the SEMA Show provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities and more. Note: The SEMA Show is a trade-only event and not open to the general public.

About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation provides peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through direct access to Internet-of-Things (IoT) cloud-based services that include stolen vehicle protection, real-time updates on asset health and driver behavior. IGEN's Nimbo Tracking LLC technology provides robust wireless M2M solutions that enhance visibility and accountability for integrated GPS tracking and vehicle warning solutions across various markets, including Automotive, Power Sport, Subprime Automotive and Power Sport Finance, Fleet Vehicles, Emergency Vehicles, and Law Enforcement.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. Please visit http://igen-networks.com, www.NimboTracking.com and www.MedallionGPS.com for more information.

