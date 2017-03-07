IGEN Network's Nimbo Tracking Adds Pre-Load Car Dealership Customers and Expands Regional Sales Offices

MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - Nimbo Tracking, an IGEN Networks Corporation Company (OTCQB:IGEN)(CSE:IGN)(CSE:IGN.CN), is pleased to announce that in February it received orders from new pre-load car dealership accounts, further expanding its customer base, and resulting in Nimbo increasing staff of its West Coast office. In addition, the Company opened a new sales office in Charlotte, North Carolina to cover the Eastern and Central United States. These expansions will support and accelerate existing growth, and permit increased nationwide engagement with our Verizon Wireless lead sharing program.

Increased dealership orders were received through Millennium Dealer Services, Inc. (MDS), a Nimbo channel partner based in Corona, CA (www.foryournewcar.com). MDS is a premier Southern California Car Dealer Expeditor, selling and installing aftermarket products, services and warranties to car dealerships in South LA County, Orange County, and the Inland Empire. MDS has a combined 60 years of sales experience and over 20 years of mobile electronic installation experience, and to date has installed more than 3000 Nimbo-activated units, achieving a recent milestone of more than 500 activations per month.

Nimbo Tracking's expansion into the Charlotte, North Carolina area provides an ideal base for marketing Nimbo solutions to franchise dealerships in that region and along the Eastern seaboard. Charlotte Uptown is best known for the NASCAR Hall of Fame and avid support of auto racing - it's no surprise that this area has a high concentration of car enthusiasts and large new car dealerships.

CEO Neil Chan stated, "We are continuing to see dealerships gravitate toward our Pre-load model of deployment - where all vehicles are activated on the dealership lots prior to being sold to consumers. There are significant advantages for new car dealers through this platform, including our dedicated Inventory Management solutions and Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) system. Of course, we benefit as well, since every vehicle that arrives at a dealership under contract is installed with our system."

Mr. Chan concluded, "In working with proven expeditors like MDS, and continuing to grow and strengthen our sales and distribution channels, we are also able to further support and strengthen our channel partnership with Verizon Wireless."

