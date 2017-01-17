IGEN Network's Nimbo Tracking to Gain National Exposure through New Marketing Initiative via Verizon Wireless Partnership Program

MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - Nimbo Tracking, an IGEN Networks Corporation Company (OTCQB:IGEN) (CSE:IGN), is pleased to announce the launch of a key marketing initiative for national exposure with Verizon's Business-to-Business (B2B) channels. The new marketing initiative will introduce Nimbo Tracking and its new car franchise solutions to Verizon's national sales force that cover more than 12,000 franchise dealerships across the United States.

Nimbo Tracking offers a GPS solution and software application that allows car owners to track their vehicle in real time to safeguard against theft or improper use. The Company's specialized applications, currently sold at new car dealerships, increasingly come pre-loaded; a benefit to the buyer, the new car dealer, and Nimbo Tracking.

Nimbo Tracking's marketing initiatives to date have successfully focused primarily on Southern California. As part of Verizon's partnership program with Nimbo Tracking for sharing of sales leads, Nimbo has successfully secured record orders and product shipments over the last six months. Now that Nimbo Tracking has successfully proven its pre-load model with dealership groups in Southern California, its new national exposure initiative will allow Nimbo to target its pre-loaded solutions to approximately half of all the new car franchise dealerships across the country.

CEO Neil Chan stated, "This is a game changer. Most people are already aware of the massive advertising program launched by Verizon for its aftermarket Hum device targeted for the pre-owned vehicles." Chan continued, "This awareness and new marketing initiative to new car franchise dealers should contribute to our aggressive growth plan in 2017 and to our ability to land B2B contracts with dealerships."

Representatives from Nimbo Tracking will also attend and participate in the upcoming National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) convention in New Orleans from Thursday, January 26 through Sunday, January, 29. The NADA Convention & Expo, held in the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, is the world's largest international gathering of franchised new vehicle dealers. It offers dealers the chance to meet face-to-face with major automakers, provides dozens of workshops with the industry's best trainers, and features hundreds of exhibitors showcasing the latest equipment, services and technologies. Please contact Nimbo Tracking Director of Sales, Mr. Abel Sierra, at (661)810-5672 if you wish to schedule a demonstration or would like to meet at the event in New Orleans.

About IGEN Networks Corporation:

IGEN Networks Corporation invests in and manages companies that deliver cloud-based services through Internet-of-Things(IoT) device technologies for the protection and management of mobile assets and commercial fleets.

IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit www.igen-networks.com.

