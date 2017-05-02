IGM Financial Inc. Announces April 2017 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management

May 02, 2017 14:05 ET
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX:IGM) today reported preliminary total investment fund net new money in April of $168.8 million as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management were $149.7 billion at April 30, 2017, compared with $147.1 billion at March 31, 2017 and $132.8 billion at April 30, 2016. Investment fund assets under management were $144.3 billion at April 30, 2017, compared with $141.7 billion at March 31, 2017 and $127.0 billion at April 30, 2016. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.
Preliminary average investment fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with approximately $150 billion in total assets under management. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.
A MEMBER OF THE POWER FINANCIAL CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES.
Media Relations:Ron Arnst204-956-3364ron.arnst@igmfinancial.comInvestor Relations:Paul Hancock204-956-8103investor.relations@igmfinancial.com
