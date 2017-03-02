IGM Financial Inc. Announces February 2017 Mutual Fund Sales and Total Assets under Management

March 02, 2017 13:36 ET
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX:IGM) today reported preliminary total mutual fund net new money in February of $533.3 million as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management were $145.0 billion at February 28, 2017, compared with $141.7 billion at January 31, 2017 and $129.0 billion at February 29, 2016. Mutual fund assets under management were $140.1 billion at February 28, 2017, compared with $137.0 billion at January 31, 2017 and $123.1 billion at February 29, 2016. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.
*Mutual Fund Net New Money is defined as Gross Sales less Gross Redemptions and is consistent with the terminology used by The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC).
Preliminary average mutual fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.
IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with approximately $145 billion in total assets under management. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group's network of Consultants located across Canada, Mackenzie Financial Corporation's network of third-party financial advisors and Investment Planning Counsel's network of financial planners dedicated to serving the needs of their clients.
A MEMBER OF THE POWER FINANCIAL CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES.
Media Relations:Ron Arnst204-956-3364ron.arnst@igmfinancial.comInvestor Relations:Paul Hancock204-956-8103investor.relations@igmfinancial.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds